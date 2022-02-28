News Top Stories

2023: Why Atiku can’t get PDP’s presidential ticket –Afegbua

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshiand Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Vice President, AlhajiAtikuAbubakar has been advised to perish the thoughts of becoming the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election as the party had already indicated its willingness to allow power shift to the Southern part of the country.

 

A member of the party and former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who gave the counsel on Sunday, said that it is the turn of the Southern part of Nigeria to produce the candidate of the PDP in 2023.

 

According to him, anything short of that will amount to denying the Souththeopportunity of producing the party’s candidate and assaulting the sensibilities of the people.

 

Afegbua said that rather than boasting that he (Atiku) would always pick the ticket, the former Vice President should be working towards strengthening thestructures of the party and thinking of how to support younger Nigerians from the South of the country at pursue their presidential aspiration on the platform of the opposition party.

 

HedescribedAtiku’saspiration as a selfish mission and urged him to be sensitive on the mood of his party and Nigerians about zoning and power rotation.

 

“Power cannot reside in the Northern axis for 16 unbroken years. That will be against the normative order, against justice, fairness and equity. The opposition PDP must copy from the ruling APC in ceding its ticket to the South as a form of gentleman agreement that will promote peace, unity, cohesion and collective responsibility within the party.

“We cannot afford the mistake of 2019 when Alhaji Abubakar abandoned all his foot-soldiers and sought refuge in faraway Dubai. A true political general ought to secure his troops and return them to the barracks after the war to carry out critical assessment before knowing the next step.

 

Rather than borrow a leaf from the Ukrainian President, Zelensky, who has been standing by his Ukrainian nationals, to the extent of carrying AK-47 to the battle front to secure his country from Russian invasion, Alhaji Abubakar ran away to Dubai and exposed all of us to the threats and intimidation of the monstrous APC in 2019.

 

“Such a leader cannot be trusted with the responsibility of representing our aggregate interest in the struggle for 2023. No amount of closed door meetings with former leaders can change the oscillation of the political pendulum in 2023.

 

Except he’s being deceived, no former president would support an Atiku presidency, at a time they all have spoken loudly about fielding younger President in 2023,” he said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

