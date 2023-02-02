Politics

2023: Why CBN, Obi, Atiku, Aso Rock can’t stop Tinubu, says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that nothing can stop the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fani-Kayode stated that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) and other fifth columnists from the Presidential Villa scheming against Tinubu cannot stop him as the former Lagos State governor is unstoppable.
He also stated that traitors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can’t come in between Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode writes: “The few in the Villa plotting against @Official AbAT can’t stop him.
@atiku and @Peter Obi can’t stop him.”

 

