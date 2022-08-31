2023: Why CNPP wants APC members dropped from INEC

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse the appointment of suspected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and other positions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if he means well for Nigeria. The CNPP’s Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, who gave the charge on behalf of the group in a statement, urged President Buhari to “at least pay Nigeria back with free, fair and credible elections in 2023.” According to the CNPP, “having been a beneficiary of unconstitutional change of power in 1983 as a military head of state and later transformed into a democrat and eventually got the endorsement of Nigerians, who elected him as president in 2015, it will be extremely unfair to Nigeria for Buhari to scuttle the transition to another administration in 2023.

The statement read in part: “Section 14(2a) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) expressly states that “a member of the commission shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity. Section 14(3b) of the same Schedule of the Constitution states that ‘there shall be for each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, a Resident Electoral Commissioner who shall be a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party.’

“Therefore, if President Buhari is indeed a democrat and a hater of injustice as he poses, the appointment of the suspected APC members should be immediately reversed by Mr. President. “At the moment, the appointment of known partisan individuals and persons of questionable integrity into INEC is, to say the least, unconstitutional and a bait for political unrest and a mortgaging of free and fair electoral process which must be immediately corrected to boost the confidence of the electorate ahead of 2023 general elections.” The CNPP recalled that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including the International Press Centre, had alleged that the INEC nominee from Sokoto was an APC governorship aspirant in 2015 and that the nominee for Enugu State is the younger sister of the APC Deputy National Chairman (South East), among others accused of being persons of questionable integrity.

In another development, the group hailed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its release of $265 million to foreign airlines operating in the country for the remittance of part of their revenues trapped in the country. It would be recalled that some foreign airlines had raised the alarm over their inability to remit their revenues in Nigeria totaling about $450 million, forcing Emirates Airlines to announce its planned suspension of all flights to Nigeria from September 1, over its stuck $95 million. Noted that the bailout will give a lifeline to the foreign airlines, the CNPP said: “The CBN has no doubt given the operators and travelers a huge sigh of relief as this singular intervention has averted the withdrawal of the services of some foreign airlines in the face of the growing unremitted funds for their outstanding sale of tickets.” According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the county, the CBN’s intervention has proven that “without the consistent industry specific bailouts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s economy would have long collapsed.

“It is even worse when key sector corporations like the now commercialised NNPC Limited have continued to failed to live up to their revenue remittance responsibilities, leading to several allegations of nonremittance of due revenues to Nigeria’s national treasury. “The CBN’s $230 million special foreign exchange intervention and the release of the sum of $35 million through Retail SMIS auction have saved Nigeria from international embarrassment and ridicule. “Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his team have indeed shown their deep concern about the ugly national development and the impact of what such international embarrassment portends for the sector and travellers as well as the country among the comity of nations.

“The CNPP therefore urges the Buhari administration to rise up to its responsibility and save Nigeria’s economy from total collapse in the remaining days of its tenure as Nigerians can no longer feed due to increasing prices of commonest commodities nationwide. “It has never been this bad for the country’s economy until the coming of the APC to power in 2015, which has proven to be a bad omen for the country and her economy. No foreign investor can go into any country where its legitimate funds cannot be remitted in a hitch free manner,” CNPP said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...