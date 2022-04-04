News

2023: Why I accepted to lead Yahaya Bello’s campaign organisation – Hafsat Abiola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola, has told Nigerians that she is leading the campaign efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello because she has studied the aspirant and has  seen in him the qualities needed to take Nigeria to its right destination.

Hafsat Abiola, daughter of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, said one of the similarities between her late philanthropist father and the Gover  nor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was that they both refused to have political godfathers.

This, she said, was responsible for the persecution the Governor had faced by different interests and the controversies around his administration. The DG, who spoke on Arise TV’s This Day Live on Sunday, expressed the confidence that Bello would clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress irrespective of the zone of the National Chairman.

“Nigerians must be given the free hand to choose their leaders. That is the meaning of democracy.

My father did not contest to represent zoning interest. His interest was Nigeria and Nigeria alone,” she said. She added that another similarity was that the late MKO believed in a United Nigeria, just like Bello, noting that he also treated everyone around him with respect regardless of their social standing.

She said: “These are the same qualities I have seen in Governor Bello. He dared to contest, not minding that he was from a minority tribe in Kogi and won, and he has come out again.

My father did the same, when it was believed that a Yoruba man could not be President.

“Yahaya Bello is the best man for the job. And you know me, I’m not driven by pecuniary considerations. I do what I believe in. In the next seven weeks, we would be working hard, and when we emerge, we will deliver a Nigeria of our dreams,” Hafsat Abiola said.

She said her father would have been happy to see that a young, courageous man like the Governor had done everything to bring back his Hope ‘93 in Hope ‘23, with the same person that did the manifesto on board – Senator Jonathan Zwingina

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BBOG: Buhari ‘midwifed full-fledged kidnapping’ in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of Bring Back Our Girls ( B B O G ) Movement yesterday descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he his administration has, “midwifed full-fledged kidnapping industry in the country. The movement disclosed this when they tearfully commemorated the seventh year of the abduction of about 276 Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno […]
News

Kalu condemns murder of CMD, St. Leo Hospital, Prof. Akunyili

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of Chief Medical  Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili. Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust  investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the […]
News

2023: INEC records surge in voter registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the third quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration nationwide has hit 5,173,335. INEC in its weekly update on CVR for Quarter 3, Week 3, in Abuja on Monday, also disclosed that 2,665,421 registrants had completed online and physical registration. This according to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica