2023: Why I endorsed Tinubu –– Lagos CAN chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, has said he is supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in his personal capacity. The cleric debunked the report by a media outlet to have said: “God will punish us if we don’t support Tinubu.”

He explained that his comments were not in any way representing CAN’s position. Adegbite in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Oladapo Daramola, said he was quite mindful of his sensitive position of trust as a leader of Christians in a state and as such would not speak loosely or anything close to that. He said: “It’s quite possible that you have read a story published by BLUEPRINT NEWSPAPER, a National Daily where the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Dr. S.T.V Adegbite was quoted as saying “God‘ll punish us if we don’t support Tinubu – Lagos CAN. “I can reliably inform you that this headline is not only misleading but totally out of context.

“This is not a damage control but setting the records straight. “As a trained journalist, the first thing I did was to look at the by-line and in doing so, I realised the story was lifted from an online media platform.” The statement added: “He (reporter) confirmed to me that he was also shocked when he saw the headline cast by the Editor and was amazed at the twist. He said the Bishop went down memory lane at a programme organised for Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the lawmaker representing Lagos Central somewhere here in Lagos over the weekend and while reminiscing, he spoke about how his personal relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has grown over the last 23 years and what the former Lagos State Gov-ernor has done for Christianity in Lagos State. At the end of his narrative, he said and Oki Samson quotes;

*”God will not forgive me if I do not vote for Tinubu. “Clearly, the aforementioned was said in his personal capacity and premised on his wonderful relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was not speaking on behalf of Christians or as the Chairman of

