2023: Why I insist on Shettima, by Tinubu

…unveils running mate to party leaders lHopeless minority can’t confuse Nigerians, says Shettima

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday unveiled his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, to the leaders of the party, insisting that the choice was borne out of his conviction that both of them will work together to win the 2023 election and thereafter, deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. The colourful event, which took place at the Yar’Adua Centre,

Abuja, attracted many dignitaries and party chieftains, including the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, state governors, members of the legislative arm of government, ministers and other invited guests from across the country Tinubu who was visibly exited throughout the ceremony, said that in spite of the stiff opposition to the decision, he had remained steadfast and unwavering in his belief that Shettima “is the very best person” to run with him for the office and to, hopefully, govern the country together. “Much has been said and written about my decision to select Senator Shettima to partner me on this journey.

As a committed democrat and progressive, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional and moving period. I understand the strength of feeling that has been displayed by some within our party and I cherish and respect the views of all. “I stand ready to make this journey and, today, I am delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with my good friend, brother and running mate; His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima. We must win this election so that we can bring jobs, education, food, medicine, hope and belief in a better life to the people of this country.

“I believe in the project this party embarked on at the moment of its foundation. I believe our diversity is our strength and I believe that we must be victorious in order to achieve the greatness of which this country is capable. “All my life, my decisions regarding the team around and supporting me have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence. “In politics, these principles are sacrosanct. Without them there can be neither victory nor good governance,” he said.. According to Tinubu, the era demands a bold and pragmatic approach to leadership adding that he made the hard choice because of his conviction that it is the best for the country at the moment.

“This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach. In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path. I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice. “This is where politics must end and leadership must begin. True leadership is not grounded in religion, populism or sentiment. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds,” he said. In his acceptance speech, Shettima said that the ruling party cannot allow itself to be confused by a few persons who voted against the same faith ticket for the forthcoming election.

The former Borno State governor and Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, extolled the leadership qualities of Tinubu whom he described as a leader with incredible vision and strength. He also pledged his loyalty and unflinching support to Tinubu for the trust he has reposed on him. Apparently, reacting to the series of arguments that have greeted the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, Shettima said he emerged through a democratic process devoid of any imposition.

“This ticket isn’t an imposition; it’s an outcome of democracy at its practical best, and based on the aggregation of the ideas and insights of our great party’s stakeholders. If this were an unpopular option, as the cast of partisan provocateurs has attempted to paint, there wouldn’t have been the tonnes of goodwill messages, especially from distinguished Christians, from all over the country.

This ticket is a Nigerian project, not a sectional agenda that the frightened camps have been struggling to sensationalize”. He further noted that this is not the first time the country was witnessing the same faith ticket in a presidential election.

“This reincarnation of the 30-year-old hope that produced the late MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe, came at a time the country is being pushed to the edge of anarchy, by conflict entrepreneurs, in gaudy suits and babanriga.” Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu said the party in settling for Tinubu and Shettima has put forward some of its best for Nigerians to elect as the next president and vice president respectively. “Those of you who are students of our recent political history will note that in choosing Shettima as his running mate, Jagaban chose also to walk along the path that that other great son of this country, Aare Onakakanfo, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, did. He chose a Kanuri, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe from the North-East geo-political zone, as his running mate in the 1993 presidential election. “

