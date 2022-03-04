News Top Stories

2023: Why I may abandon PDP, by Clark

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has said he will dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the party did not give its Presidential ticket to the Igbo. He said he had already told the leaders of the party, noting that Igbo have served theparty 100per centand that if it abandons the Igbo “then weallwillabandonthePDP”. He stated this when Governor Dave Umahi paid him homage in his Abuja residence and wholly declared his support for the President of Igboextraction, come2023. He blessed Umahi, who is contesting the presidency in 2023, describing him asa man that has all the qualities of a President.

Igbo candidacy as he blessed Engineer David Umahi for success in his Presidential ambition. Chief Clark offered his blessings when the governor paid him homage in his Abuja residence. He insisted that it was the turn of core Igbo to produce thenextPresidentof Nigeria, adding that those from related ethnic nationalities should support Ndigbo to enthrone the likes of Umahi to rescue the nation from collapse. “When I say I want a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction, I do not mean someone from Delta or Rivers state oranywhere else but from a pure southeast Igbo President. “My preferred choice is Igbo.

So, my son, I have heard you, I have prayed for you, whatever you deserve, God will grant it for you. “When you defected to APC, I asked why, we all are fighting this cause but if the PDP wethe Igbo served100% abandoned the Igbos, then we all will abandon the PDP, I have told them already,” he stated. ClarkcommendedUmahi for infrastructural accom-plishments in Ebonyi State and prayed to God to grant his ambition the needed fulfilment.

“I have heard about the good works you are doing in Ebonyi State, God will guide you and protect you, what you will become, only God can decide, and no human being can change it. God will give you the courage, the wisdom, the determination to become what God desires you to be. “You have all the qualities and God will protect you and grant you the grace to achieve all your desires in good health and long life.” In a speech, Umahi applauded the elder statesman for his blessings and assured him that he would turn around the fortunes of Nigeria if given the opportunity

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ibom Deep Seaport will transform Akwa Ibom to a transhipment city – Gov Emmanuel 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As AKSG partners BPA, Korean Maritime University for technical, manpower development for Ibom Deep Seaport  …geophysical, geotechnical studies to begin next week – Akan Okon  Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Akwa Ibom people that the Ibom Deep Seaport project whem operational will transform the State into a transhipment city that will provide thousands […]
News

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 per cent elearning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted […]
Editorial Top Stories

Learning from CBN, artisanal miners’ gold exploit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last month, the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) paid for and received an international standard but locally sourced 12.5kg gold bar worth N268 million, which was processed by artisanal miners in Nigeria for its reserves. As it is, the gold does not only belong to Nigeria’s external reserves, but with the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica