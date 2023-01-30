2023: Why I prefer Tinubu for 2023 presidential election –Nnamani

…accuses PDP of subverting power rotation principle

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has justified his preference for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for 2023, accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of breaching its own Constitution and denied the South the opportunity to run for Presidency. Nnamani, in a statement he personally signed yesterday in Abuja, said that the PDP Constitution stipulated that key political offices be rotated between the North and the South to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

He, however, lamented that the action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity, arguing that it was morally wrong to leave power in the North after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023. He said: “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP Constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“Even when the PDP national Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a firm commitment to step down should a Northerner emerge Presidential candidate for 2023 election, the leadership jettisoned the constitutional provision and turned the logic upside down. “Recalled that the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primaries for the presidency in Port Harcourt, Rivers state in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket and contested the election. “It was expected that in 2023, the PDP in a corresponding manner allows the South to contest for the plum position, but the party in its decision open the contest for both the Northern and Southern aspirants.”

