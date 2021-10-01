News

2023: Why I want power to remain in the North – Ex-Jonathan aide

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said he wants power to remain in the North after 2023 so that southerners can understand the power of unity. Omokri disclosed this as he reacted to northern governors’ rejection of a power shift to the South. The governors made their position known after a meeting in Kaduna on Monday.

Omokri, in a tweet on his Twit-ter handle yesterday, claimed southerners joined forces with northerners to betray Jonathan in 2015. He tweeted: “I support northern governors’ rejection of the power shift to the South. Let power remain in the North after 2023 to teach southerners the power of unity. “Southerners united with northerners to betray an innocent southerner in 2015 and expect northerners to trust them?

