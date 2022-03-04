2023: Why I want to be president, by Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday revealed his intention behind joining the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections. Atiku made this assertion during a meeting with stakeholders in Abuja. The former VP explained that his decision followed the need for good governance in Nigeria, pointing out that he has all it takes to salvage the country from the numerous challenges facing it. Meanwhile, Atiku has felicitated with the government and people of Kogi State, on the installation of a new Ata of Igala, Mathew Akpa II.

In a congratulatory message issued yesterday in Abuja, Abubakar described the investiture as a new beginning. He said the occasion was “timely and of immense importance, going by the pride of place of Igala people in Nigeria.” He added that the new traditional ruler had all the leadership attributes to sail the ship of his people to a fruitful destination. He added: “The new Attah of Igala is remarkably versatile, knowledgeable, equitable and experienced in human management and sustaining ancestral cultural heritage.

