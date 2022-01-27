News

2023: Why I want to be president –Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said he decided to join the 2023 presidential race because of the agitations in the South East for an Igboman to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.. Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the National Assembly, stated this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read on the floor of the chamber.

The letter also informed the Red Chamber of a proposed world press conference to be hosted by him on Monday at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief made his first outing 20 years ago as a presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). Also, in 2007, he ran under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), coming second to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, where the likes of Prof. Jerrry Gana,.

 

