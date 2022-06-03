News

2023: Why I want to become Lagos governor, by Braithwaite

An aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Akinwunmi Braithwaite, has said that he is in the race to become Lagos State governor to rescue the state from years of misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government. Braithwaite, nephew of renowned late politician, Tunji Braithwaite, said despite bountiful financial inflow to the government’s coffers, evidence of underdevelopment still pervades the land and Lagosians have been made to battle with poor infrastructure and low standard of living.

He said the same characters have been in the saddle for the last 23 years, adding that the state needs a paradigm shift that would usher in fresh ideas and birth the muchdesired development. He insisted that he represents the change that would lead the state to the Promised Land. On its part, the ADC will provide the platform for the regeneration of Lagos. He said: “Our Lagos, the epicentre of Africa, is a shadow of its old glory. It has become unkempt, insidious, rough and sprawling with shanty towns springing up all over the place.

 

Our Reporters

