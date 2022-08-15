2023: Why I want to go to Senate, by Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi ,has said he decided to contest the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial election to render service to the people. According to Umahi, whose eight-year tenure as governor expires next year, there is a missing link in the zone in the National Assembly which must be filled for the area to move forward. The governor spoke at the weekend in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, after inspecting the area recently affected by a landslide. He insisted he is not going to the Senate to make money or build new houses. Umahi said: “Let me see what another person will come to tell you. The man we sent to the Senate, the slide happened and he didn’t come to see you people, is it good? “When the time comes, remember I am your illustrious son and the next government will also be your illustrious son. You can never in the equation of Ebonyi State, Edda is very important. Edda has men and women; Edda is one of the highest rate communities or local governments in the history of Ebonyi State. “This is not the time of promises, let no one come and deceive you. I will do this, I will do that. It is the one you see with your eyes that you will believe and I have done what you have seen for you people. “When we come to campaign, your leaders will come together and I will stand and tell the next governor what he is going to do for Edda people. “I am going to replace Ogbuoji in the Senate because after his good work, there is a missing link, there is a gap, I will fill that gap and I will also do my own tenure. We are not going to look for money or to build new houses because we already have all these things; it is to help the people.”
Related Articles
MD: How 780 infants were delivered at OPM hospital in 2 years
No fewer than 780 babies have been delivered at the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Free Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in the last two years, the Medical Director (MD), Dr Enighe Ugboma, has said. Ugboma disclosed this at a ceremony to celebrate the second anniversary of the hospital located at Aluu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue IDPs stealing from my farm for survival –Ortom
…says herders killed over 200 farmers in three years Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said victims of violent attacks taking refuge in camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state have been stealing from his farm to keep life going. Ortom, who has a farm in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, where one […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kidnapping: Rescue our pastors, members alive, TEKAN urge security agencies
A conglomeration of Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria known in Hausa as “Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya” (TEKAN) has called on security agencies in the country to rescue alive their pastors and members who were recently abducted in Borno State. The TEKAN General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, in a statement in Jos on Monday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)