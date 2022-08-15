2023: Why I want to go to Senate, by Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi ,has said he decided to contest the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial election to render service to the people. According to Umahi, whose eight-year tenure as governor expires next year, there is a missing link in the zone in the National Assembly which must be filled for the area to move forward. The governor spoke at the weekend in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, after inspecting the area recently affected by a landslide. He insisted he is not going to the Senate to make money or build new houses. Umahi said: “Let me see what another person will come to tell you. The man we sent to the Senate, the slide happened and he didn’t come to see you people, is it good? “When the time comes, remember I am your illustrious son and the next government will also be your illustrious son. You can never in the equation of Ebonyi State, Edda is very important. Edda has men and women; Edda is one of the highest rate communities or local governments in the history of Ebonyi State. “This is not the time of promises, let no one come and deceive you. I will do this, I will do that. It is the one you see with your eyes that you will believe and I have done what you have seen for you people. “When we come to campaign, your leaders will come together and I will stand and tell the next governor what he is going to do for Edda people. “I am going to replace Ogbuoji in the Senate because after his good work, there is a missing link, there is a gap, I will fill that gap and I will also do my own tenure. We are not going to look for money or to build new houses because we already have all these things; it is to help the people.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...