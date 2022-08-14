News

2023: Why I want to go to Senate -Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has said he decided to contest the 2023 Ebonyi South senatorial election to render service to the people.

According to Umahi, whose eight-year tenure as governor expires next year, there is a missing link in the zone in the National Assembly which must be filled for the area to move forward.

The governor spoke at the weekend in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, after inspecting the area recently affected by a landslide.

He insisted he is not going to the Senate to make money or build new houses.

Umahi said: “Let me see what another person will come to tell you. The man we sent to the Senate, the slide happened and he didn’t come to see you people, is it good?

“When the time comes, remember I am your illustrious son and the next government will also be your illustrious son. You can never in the equation of Ebonyi State, Edda is very important. Edda has men and women; Edda is one of the highest rate communities or local governments in the history of Ebonyi State.

“This is not the time of promises, let no one come and deceive you. I will do this, I will do that. It is the one you see with your eyes that you will believe and I have done what you have seen for you people.

“When we come to campaign, your leaders will come together and I will stand and tell the next governor what he is going to do for Edda people.

“I am going to replace Ogbuoji in the Senate because after his good work, there is a missing link, there is a gap, I will fill that gap and I will also do my own tenure. We are not going to look for money or to build new houses because we already have all these things; it is to help the people.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

JAMB delists 22 CBT centres for defrauding 11,823 candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from across nine states of the federation have been delisted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly defrauding 11,823 candidates the sum of N59 million. The affected candidates had been advised to change their passwords to avoid further damage, following the exposure of their […]
News

Excited youths ‘mob’ Kalu in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Youths of Ihechiowa in Arochukwu council area weekend blocked the convoy of Senate Chief whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on his way to Arochukwu and presented him with different food items and livestock in a show of gratitude for constructing/ rehabilitating their roads.   Senator Kalu was on […]
News Top Stories

PRESIDENCY’S UNITY CLAIM: Buhari’s body language portrays disunity ––PDP, MPF, Igbo group

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Onyekachi Eze, Musa Pam and Steve Uzoechi

Walk the talk so that people can believe you –Iba Gani Adams Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance in Benue The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari symbolises disunity, describing as fallacy, the claim by the presidency that Buhari believes in the unity of Nigeria. Similarly, the Middle […]

