2023: Why I went to Dubai during campaigns – Atiku

The spokesperson for the Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has opened up on why his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, went to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid the ongoing presidential campaigns. Bwala disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme. According to him, Atiku took time away to think and refresh again as it was during the holiday. Bwala said anyone had the right to go anywhere in the world that he wishes to go during a holiday. He said: “Actually we were the first political party to commence a campaign.

“In fact, beginning with the institution of the campaign council and the commencement of the campaign, within a short period, we covered quite a number of places. “And we have broken our campaign approaches to campaigns in rallies and campaigns in town halls campaigns with consultations. “But you must remember also that we are guided by our own calendar and not the calendar of another political party. “And based on our calendar, you would have noticed that from the 21st of last month or thereabout, we had a holiday, and it was this period that he (Atiku) took time out to be away and reflect and refresh again.”

 

Aregbesola denies attacking Tinubu

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has denied attacking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu. In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser Sola Fasure, the former Osun State governor said there is a plot to malign him. He said: “We are observing a sinister and coordinated effort to frustrate […]
Malami unfit to be AGF,  say Akeredolu, Afenifere

*Malami gets knock from Afenifere, Akeredolu on Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Thursday slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Sheu Malami (SAN) for comparing herders in the South with spare-parts sellers in […]
Nigeria needs peace to develop, grow –Obaseki, Bishop Kure, others

Friends, associates and politicians drawn from across the country yesterday converged on Benin, the Edo State capital, as the state government and ruling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rolled out a red carpet at thanksgiving service to mark the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office.   The ceremony, held at […]

