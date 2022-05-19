2023: Why I’m contesting for A’Ibom North-West senatorial seat – Okori

A senatorial aspirant for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otuekong Inibehe Okori, has explained why he decided to contest for the office of the Senate to represent Akwa Ibo m North West Senatorial district in the 2023 National Assembly election. According to him, his aspiration to represent the senatorial district at the National Assembly was borne out of the desire to make laws for the smooth running of the country and the state in particular. Okori stated this yesterday while interacting with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State chapter.

While saying that good laws promote good governance and peaceful coexistence, he added that anything contrary can only breed disunity. The PDP chieftain, who recently returned to the party after a brief sojourn in the APC, said he would also ensure that his senatorial district and Akwa Ibom State in general is empowered.

