2023: Why I’m contesting for Etsako Federal Constituency –Sadoh

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

A Nigerian-born international security consultant, Prince Martins Sadoh, has declared his interest to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State in the 2023 general election. Born into the royal family of the Sadoh, the aspirant hails from Ukhomunyio community, Afo- Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. A stalwart of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadoh described the current security situation in the country as unfortunate, saying one of his driving forces in opting to run for the seat is to bring his international security expertise to bear on the situation to help resolve some of the security challenges through effective legislation.

The aspirant, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Management from The Hague University and a Master’s degree in Crisis & Security Manage ment from the Institute of Security and Global Governance, Leiden University, The Netherlands, is a diaspora Pan-Africanist. He is one of those instrumental in the push for the enactment of the bill that established the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), a commission that is responsible for the engagement of Nigerians in Diaspora in the policies, projects and development of Nigeria and for the purpose of harnessing the human potential and material resources of well-meaning Nigerians in Diaspora towards political, economic and social cultural development of the country.

 

