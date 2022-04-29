2023: Why I’m relocating, contesting Ogun West senatorial seat–Senator Adeola

The Senator a representing Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, yesterday clarified that his plan to return to his home town in Ogun State to contest for political offices started over 10 years ago. Specifically, Adeola, who is eyeing the Ogun West Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his resolve stemmed from the fact that he has a burning desire to develop his home state (Ogun). Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Adeola, who is also known as Yayi, said there have been several attempts to smear his image for daring to return home, noting that he has not violated the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or that of his party. The Senator also clarified that he was not being forced on Ogun by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying it was his personal decision to return home.

He said: “If you ask him (Tinubu), he would want me to remain in Lagos,” he said, adding that, he remains resolute and focused to serve the people of Yewa/Ipokia, his ancestral home even as he declared total support for the second term bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun. He said: “There has been series of attempt to smear my name. Sell stories that are not genuine, pass information that are distorting and not real about my person.

