2023: Why Jonathan won’t run for presidency –Sources

As jostling for offices for the 2023 election hot up, indications have emerged on why former President Goodluck Jonathan, would not be run again for the highest office in Nigeria.

Apart from amended section 137(3) of the 1999 which many said forbids him to run again, there are indications that the task given to him by the All Progresives Congress( APC) to convince governors in the South South and South East to join the party could not be achieved by him.

Section 137(3) of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution, which provides that, “a person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as president shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.

The alteration was signed in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari, eventhough some lawyers argued that it did not apply to Jonathan, who left office three years before the bill came to life. Another factor standing against Jonathan and his ambition is his inability to meet the target allegedly set by the APC for him.

A reliable source in Yenogoa, Bayelsa Statebase of Jonathan confided in Sunday Telegraph that Jonathan failed to meet the target set by APC that he should prevail on the South East and South South governors to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the rulung party.

The source said: “He is going nowhere. The truth is that what he was looking for did not work. What they asked him to do he has not done it. “They told him to go and ensure that the governors in the South East and the governors in the South South joined APC and that is the only condition through which he can be given the ticket. How can a party give you a ticket in a zone you don’t have control of? “It is not possible.

That was why when (David) Umahi (of Ebonyi State) made that move, we were thinking that (Ifeanyi) Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia), all of them will follow suit. Then when (Ben) Ayade (of Cross River) made the move, we were thinking that other governors will follow, so that when the East says we need the ticket, they will say their governors are APC now but he was not able to convince them.”

Another source said that the current move is the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob: “Northern politicians are behind the move and they are doing it just to push him to contest.

The northern politicians are thinking of bringing him in so that after a tenure, they will take back power. “And as a meek man, those are the kind of people that they want. If you follow up this trend, in the past six months that they have been doing these deliberations, they don’t even want a southerner to become president.

That is one of the reasons why this matter is on board till now.” Another source close to PDP early in the year when the project Jonathan for 2023 President came up said: “The Northern establishment, whose project it is, is banking on the Obasanjo syndrome – He was drafted under the North political consensus.

“The Northern governors said that their southern counterparts made a mistake that it is their turn to present the president and by the constitution, they determine who wins the presidential election. It is all part of the political game plan. “They know that it will be suicidal for them to allow the South to have its way in the choice of who succeeds Buhari.

They want to be in the pole position when it comes to who becomes the president. They want a man who will be after the interest of the North. That is why they are being careful. It is the Northern establishment that is pushing the agenda. That is why; when the time comes, he will go to the APC. “Already some of his acolytes such as OGD (former Ogun State governor Gbenga Daniel), some governors are in APC, preparatory to Jonathan’s coming.

These are the lynchpin they are using to draw Jonathan. They want someone who is acceptable to the North as well as the South. That is the difference between the North and the South. When it comes to the interest of the North, they forget political affiliation. They see themselves first as Northerners. This is politics and they believe it is doable, hence they are throwing everything into it. The race for 2023 has not only started, but it is fully on.

“The South will be joking if they think they can get it on a platter of gold. They will do everything to throw confusion into the ranks of the Southern governors. The moderate ones among them will concede to them, but the hawks among them said they can do it.

“Remember that Bayelsa will always line behind Jonathan. It is a key acolyte of APC. It is already an APC State and APC identifying more with Jonathan more than he is identifying with PDP.

Those are the under currents. However, all members of his camp who spoke on record insist that Jonathan is not running. Media Aide, Goodluck Jonathan Media Office, Yenagoa, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, said: “I have not heard Good luck has decamped to APC. You are the person telling me that. But you know that my principal as a former president, if he wants to defect as it were, it will be a big event.

“Also, I am not aware if he is planning to run for presidency in 2023. It is a political turf. So, there is not a finality to which you can pinpoint that this is it or not but for now, his stand has always been that he is more interested in international engagements, which are the foundation and mediation across Africa. “What happens tomorrow, we don’t know but for now, if he wants to contest for instance, you will know.

There will be that engagement among the stakeholders and among the media. So, it’s not something maybe one group of people will hide. However, Publicity Secretary, APC Bayelsa State Chapter, Doifie Ola, puts it more succinctly: “I’m not in a position to confirm it if is true or not but what I can say is that as today (Thursday, April 28,) he is not a member of our party. “I’m not speaking for APC nationals. I am only speaking for the state chapter. He is not a member of our party as of today.

You can quote me on that. Former President Gooduck Jonathan is not a member of our party. “He has not registered in any of our wards. I’m not aware, if he wants to join the party. He has to go to his ward and register, and then we will now know that he is our member but as I speak to you now, he is not a member of the party. So, I’m not in a position to decide whether he has presidential ambition or not.”

