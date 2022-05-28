News Top Stories

2023: Why Lawan shunned use of presidential jet

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has reportedly shunned the privilege of flying in the presidential jet as he crisscrosses the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting delegates ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.. The race to the 2023 presidential elections started few months back with gladiators and aspirants vying for the office moving from one location to the other to sell their candidature across the country.

Under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), two of the leading aspirants, hoping to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, are the nation’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Saturday Telegraph gathered that while the Vice President went round the country to campaign for the office in presidential jets, a move which has raised eyebrows in the country, the Senate President, despite being the number three citizens of the country with access to presidential jets, went on the campaign trips essentially through the support from two of his friends, who are also senators.

Lawan, said to be highly favoured for the office, based on his exemplary performances in office, felt it would be wrong to go on jets funded by public money to embark on personal trips. Osinbajo went round the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to woo delegates and other stakeholders of the APC ahead of the presidential primary. However, it was learnt that the vice president, who declared for the presidential race on April 11, conducted his tour of the states using the 16-seater presidential jet, which puts the burden on public resources. The Boeing 727-2N6 with registration no. 5N-FGN aircraft was used to fly to Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday as part of his consultation. The aircraft consumes at least 4,500 litres per hour of flight.

Currently, a litre of aviation fuel known as Jet A1, which has been on a steady increase in recent times, presently costs between N550 and N600 depending on the location. On the other hand, sources close to the Senate President have revealed that he (Lawan) never considered the idea of using presidential jets for his campaign trips and that “he believes that things must done in the proper way and he is set to show good examples as a leading public official with potential to be the next president of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs in Kebbi handover seized drugs worth over N22m to NDLEA

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Customs Area Controller, Kebbi Area Command, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla, has handed over Six hundred and thirty two kilogrammes of cannabis popularly known as Indian hemp, and two (2) small sacks containing 199 sachets of 1000 pieces each of Diazepam 5mg tablets to the State Commander, NDLEA Kebbi State Command at the Command […]
News

Demolition: Reps ask FG to retaliate against Ghana

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Angered by the recent demolition of Nigeria High Commi s s i on residential quarters in Accra, Ghana, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the Federal Government to take a decisive action against the Ghanaian government. Gbajabiamila, who made the call on Tuesday when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, […]
Top Stories

Umahi: Fani-Kayode is a liar, he played no role in my defection to APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has called former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, a liar, literally, for claiming that he was instrumental to the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fani-Kayode, a former chieftain of PDP formally joined the APC on Thurday and was presented to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica