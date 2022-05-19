News

2023: Why Niger delegates’ll vote for Tinubu – Campaign DG

Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger State have been called upon to vote for one of their own, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential primary election. Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, while speaking with journalists in Minna yesterday, said Niger delegates would vote for the former Lagos State governor, because he is a son of the state. Accordingly, he said: “Tinubu holds the traditional title of Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, one of the emirate councils in the state, and deserves the entire votes of Niger delegates as a show of solidarity to their own. “Tinubu remains the most qualified candidate to change the narrative of the situation in Nigeria. I urge the people of Niger State to support the ambition of the APC leader to clinch the party’s ticket.”

 

News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates multiple projects in IMT Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated multiple legacy infrastructural projects in the state-owned Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu. The project executed by Ugwuanyi’s administration was in furtherance of its concerted efforts to reposition the institution by addressing the challenges of decayed infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Some of the landmark projects inaugurated […]
News

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown, puts 2m under curfew

Posted on Author Reporter

  A lockdown of Australia’s largest city Sydney has been extended to the end of September as authorities struggle to contain a wave of Delta cases. The city’s five million residents have been under stay-at-home orders since late June. Infections have more than doubled in the past week. There were 642 new cases on Friday, […]
News Top Stories

Defence Chief to officers: You must end insecurity at all cost

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has challenged officers and personnel of the military to brace up for the challenges ahead, insisting that they “must at all cost take away every form of insecurity in our land”.   Thefour-starGeneralnoted that 2022 will be more challenging than the out-going year, hence the compelling […]

