2023: Why Niger delegates’ll vote for Tinubu – Campaign DG

Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger State have been called upon to vote for one of their own, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential primary election. Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, while speaking with journalists in Minna yesterday, said Niger delegates would vote for the former Lagos State governor, because he is a son of the state. Accordingly, he said: “Tinubu holds the traditional title of Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, one of the emirate councils in the state, and deserves the entire votes of Niger delegates as a show of solidarity to their own. “Tinubu remains the most qualified candidate to change the narrative of the situation in Nigeria. I urge the people of Niger State to support the ambition of the APC leader to clinch the party’s ticket.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...