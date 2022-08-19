2023: Why Nigeria must get it right

T he election cycle next year is unique precisely because our country does not have the luxury of re-enacting the perennial failings that have become the hallmark of our elections since our democratic experiment kicked off since independence. We have wobbled, pontificated, rationalized our failings and made feeble attempts at entrenching democratic ethos and in building a functional democracy through which we intended leverage our enormous potentials; we have squandered opportunities of building a bastion of democracy in Africa as well as an economically viable and all-inclusive country of equal opportunities for all.

The huge capital we have wasted has today propelled our country to the edge of the precipice and unless we retrace our steps, we are inexorably on the road to perdition. The prognosis is not encouraging. After ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo won for the country debt relief during the last four years of his administration, we have not only mismanaged this reprieve but have become heavily indebted. As at the first quarter of 2022, our debt stock increased to N41.6 trillion with a projection that it could peak at N45 trillion by the end of the year.

As at June, 2021, Nigeria was the fifth on the list of World Bank’s Global Debtors. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March this year projected that our country spends 93% of its revenue on debts’ servicing. In 2023, this figure is set to increase. These severe economic challenges are further worsened by grave security problems that have diminished the quality of life of citizens.

Apart from a deadly insurgency which has crippled much of the north east, the truth is that no one whether poor or rich is safe in Nigeria; anyone can be attacked while travelling by road, railway and even by air. According to a report by Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), between January and February 2022, at least 1, 761 people lost their lives across the country in incidents related to insecurity and protracted violence. Our economic problems have been worsened by decline in revenue, excessive borrowings from other countries and debt service payments.

The oil sector otherwise known as the golden geese that lays the golden eggs has been adversely affected by scarcity of foreign exchange, unemployment and poverty. The manufacturing sector has been buffeted by erratic power supply, multiple taxation and inadequate infrastructure. These endemic problems have devastated lives, eroded the purchasing power of citizens, sharpened the internal contradictions within the polity and widened the social disequilibrium. It is in this light that I sincerely believe that the 2023 general elections are perhaps the most important election our country has ever witnessed since independence.

It is not only consequential but will determine the material and corporate wellbeing of this country. If we fail to understand and appreciate the urgency of the moment, its significance and of course its defining character, we may pay a heavy price which will not augur well for the corporate existence of our country. The festering economic crises, worsening security challenges, unemployment and widespread poverty have pushed citizens on the tipping edge of existence. The myriad of problems we are facing today is as a result of poor leadership and wasted opportunities.

The abundance of human and natural resources we are endowed with has not necessarily translated into opportunities and prosperity for our citizens. In practical terms, what this failure means is that our country must as a matter of urgency return to the drawing board. We must in deference to the immortal Chinua Achebe retrace our steps to know where the rain started to beat us. Our politics have always been shaped by class, ethnicity and religion. Rather than reap any benefits from this primitive arrangement, we have experienced nothing but misery, deprivation, poverty, instability and insecurity to mention but a few.

Instead of prosperity, our country’s honour has been trampled upon by greedy self-serving elites. As a result of this, the great Nigerian possibility long foretold by discerning minds is still a mirage, in abeyance, a long shot and unfulfilled. Nations such as India, Malaysia and Singapore, who we launched our economic master plan with, have since overtaken us. The truth is that if we continue in the present trajectory of ethnic politics which has always gained ascendancy over capacity and ability, then we would have failed to learn from the enduring lessons of history and therefore be condemned to bear the consequences of our poor judgement.

The time for a rethink is now. In the overall interest of our people and our country, we should re-examine our leadership recruitment process, reject ethnic politics and place the highest premium on the ability and capacity to lead. By 2027, some of the debts contracted by Buhari will mature for repayment. To be able to begin to repay these debts, what Nigeria needs in 2023 is a leader with a unique combination of mastery in financial management, pragmatism and a clear vision on how to return our country on the path of peace, prosperity and progress.

