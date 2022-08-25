2023: Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote now -NIDCOM

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has explained that Nigerians in diaspora can not vote at the 2023 general elections because the National Assembly has yet to pass the bill.

She made this disclosure Thursday at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa today.

While urging Nigerians to keep mounting pressure on the parliament to consider and pass the bill for diaspora voting, Dabiri-Erewa said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will also decide on the matter when the required infrastructure becomes available.

Details later…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...