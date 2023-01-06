2023: Why Nigerians should vote for me –Tinubu

…shuns Oba of Benin palace

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu yesterday in Benin promised to assist in building the Benin Royal Museum and “turn yahoo boys into experts”. However, he shunned the Oba of Benin Palace, which was part of his schedule in the state, becoming the only one among the three major candidates who did not visit Oba Ewuare. Tinubu chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. The ex-Lagos State said: “When I started redesigning the revenue opportunities for Lagos, employed several youths, made them tax experts, taught them the software of oracle.

From there, we blocked all the loopholes. “They spent $16 billion and they couldn’t generate electricity for popcorn. “Ever since they shared the company into generation, distribution and transmission. “But none of the missions was possible. It was only estimated billing that was possible. “Can that man recommend a leader for you in Nigeria? Is that not sending an angel to pick your pocket and a blind leading the blind? “I am sorry I am not insulting people with visual impairment. They will end up in a ditch. “If I talk about Obasanjo and Obi, you will think they are human beings together. “One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi but he doesn’t know the road. With me, I will bring prosperity, hope, and knowledge.”

