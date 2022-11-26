2023: Why Nigerians should vote Tinubu- Rights activist, Saheed

A 45-year-old civil rights activist, Rasheed Saheed, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best among those jostling for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Saheed, who spoke in an interview, said that Tinubu has enough experience that will be useful for the development of the country. The activist maintained that Nigerians should do away with sentiments and go for a man with enough pedigree, who he said has the knowledge of the numerous problems confronting the nation, who can hit the ground running and make things work in the country. According to him; “Nigerians cannot afford to entrust the future of the country in the hands of charlatans, who have nothing good to offer. “See what Tinubu did in Lagos State as governor. He improved the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, created the necessary agencies and turned around the economy of the state. “Today, Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa, it is more secured than other states and other states are using it as a model. “What else do we want in a president, he has produced and made leaders, he is exposed, well educated, he is articulate and he has wide connections.”
Related Articles
LASU VC, Olatunji Bello, assumes office, pledges staff, students’ welfare
The ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Monday pledged that the welfare of the staff and students will be uppermost in her administration, adding that the management would create more opportunities for their advancement. Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who assumed office assumed office amid fanfare, was received into the Ojo main […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Makinde hosts Methodists Prelate, promises improved education
Oyo State Governor, Mr. ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday hosted the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, where he declared that his government will continue to improve the standards of education in the state. The governor, who stated that education is one of the key […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos: 7 suspects arrested for robbery, murder of police sergeant
Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven suspected armed robbers cum murderers, who were involved in the murder of sergeant Edison Fulman attached to Zone 2, Headquarters on April 14, at Shibiri area of the state. The suspects were identified as Esther Newman, Joel Anaba, Ruben Ude, Chinedu Emenike, Abuchi Peter, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)