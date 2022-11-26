2023: Why Nigerians should vote Tinubu- Rights activist, Saheed

A 45-year-old civil rights activist, Rasheed Saheed, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best among those jostling for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Saheed, who spoke in an interview, said that Tinubu has enough experience that will be useful for the development of the country. The activist maintained that Nigerians should do away with sentiments and go for a man with enough pedigree, who he said has the knowledge of the numerous problems confronting the nation, who can hit the ground running and make things work in the country. According to him; “Nigerians cannot afford to entrust the future of the country in the hands of charlatans, who have nothing good to offer. “See what Tinubu did in Lagos State as governor. He improved the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, created the necessary agencies and turned around the economy of the state. “Today, Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa, it is more secured than other states and other states are using it as a model. “What else do we want in a president, he has produced and made leaders, he is exposed, well educated, he is articulate and he has wide connections.”

