2023: Why North won’t vote on religious, ethnic lines –Ango Abdullahi

…says groups threatening to secede should read Nigeria’s history again

Leader of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, yesterday in Kaduna, disclosed that the north has learnt its lesson the hard way, saying that the region will no longer vote on religious and ethnic lines. Ango, who spoke specifically on the coming 2023 elections, also noted that no Northerner should assume that he is guaranteed the support and votes of the region just because he is from the area.

Speaking as the convener of Northern People’s Summit on barriers between the people and their leaders at Arewa House in Kaduna, Ango said politicians that will be voted for in the coming election must have the socio-economic development plans for the northerners irrespective of tribe and religion, adding that those who care for the people before, during and after elections will be considered. Ango also advised those agitating to separate from Nigeria to have a rethink, saying that secession is not a solution to any grievance.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to take the issue of separation looming across the country with all the seriousness it deserves. His words, “Northern voters have supported three southerners, Abiola, Obasanjo and Jonathan to victory in the past, two of them against Northerners. Northern voters are enlightened and conscious of their responsibilities. They have learnt, perhaps at greater cost than most Nigerians, that ethnicity and faith alone do not make good leaders.

They will not accept to be further weakened so that they abandon the same rights all Nigerians enjoy. “Those politicians who want Northerners to vote in a particular manner should soil their boots and convince them how their candidates will improve security, economy and society in the North and the country. Using restructuring as a threat or bargaining tool for accepting zoning will destroy the imperatives of restructuring and imperil the country. “Politicians and leaders who desire to lead need to understand that Nigerians are watching what they do in their immediate constituencies that will entitle them to ask for our support.

We should speak frankly and directly to the rest of Nigeria on this issue.” Ango noted that “Politicians who cannot impose their influence on irredentists that threaten our corporate existence and the lives and livelihoods of our fellow Northerners stand on very thin ground in our estimation. Politicians who cannot or will not influence public sentiment which demonises our fellow Northerners and leaves them open to attack will not weigh much in our consideration as leaders under whom we will feel safe and secure.

“Politicians who want the support and the vote of the Northerner, but will not raise their voices and act to protect them against underserved treatment in areas where they have power and influence, should not expect to find our people with open arms when they ask for support.

“By the same token, no Northerner should assume that he is guaranteed the support and votes of Northerners simply because he is one of us. Our experiences have taught us the values of critical scrutiny of records, dispositions and empathy. Our advice to all Nigerian politicians at this stage is to look around and see how much the ground has shifted from under their feet.

“There will no longer be business as usual. Nigerians running away from bullets, stressing to make ends meet, or being made to fight each other instead of the real enemy will not forgive those who built the foundations of our circumstances today and seek to sustain their privileges over our fears and pains. Leadership has to emerge on the basis of different criteria. Only the best leadership can pull Nigeria from the brink. ”

He also said, “We recognize that this leadership has to have identities, but its quality must be pre-eminently the most significant criteria for its evaluation. Every zone or region has major problems. Leaders from these zones, who will not address these problems alone or in collaboration with others, should know that they will be judged by their records in dealing with threats and how they turn them into opportunities for rebuilding a nation that shows all the traces of major distress.

“It is not enough to upbraid our leadership for the woes of the North. If some of them have failed us, our response should be to work to reduce the damage of that failure and to put in place better quality of leaders in their places in future. “We have been fortunate in having the best quality of intellect, experience and commitment at this Summit to do justice to the search for solutions to our problems. This Summit is non-partisan, and has been designed to specifically address our inherent plurality in the North.

We should commit to be dispassionate and brave enough to acknowledge where the North bleeds, and why. We must be mature enough to accept our limitations as a people, and identify what our sources of strength criare. We must give hope to Northerners that our current challenges will pass. “We must send a message to people who are bent on assaulting and killing our people that they are treading a very dangerous path, and they must stop.

It is not acceptable that innocent Northerners should be made pawns in political games because the political elite cannot win support of their people without yielding grounds to thugs and political minions to intimidate Northerners. “It is not acceptable that any Northerner should protect criminal Fulani, whether he operates in the North or South, and it is equally unacceptable that Fulanis who are not involved in criminal activities should be profiled, demonized murdered or expelled from communities.

“It is not acceptable that the state should tolerate growing irredentism which holds communities’ hostage and threatens national security. The North wants peace, security and economic progress. We believe that it is possible to achieve these in a strong, united Nigeria.

We do not need to apologise to any group for this and we will express another opinion if that is what is best for the North. “The North has paid a huge price for the survival and unity of Nigeria, and will continue to support this survival and unity to the degree that it serves everyone’s interests. We are naturally worried over alarming rhetorics suggesting serious elite polarization and failure of the state to address basic elements that guarantee our co-existence. “The North has its issues with Nigeria, but we believe they will be best addressed by Nigerians agreeing to collaborate and find solutions to them, as well as those of other regions.”

On the issue of agitation for secession by some groups of Nigerians, the NEF chairman said, “Groups that threaten to walk out of this union should read our history again. We have all contributed to the development of every inch of Nigeria, and no group should contemplate ceding with our commonwealth.

We do not see secession as a solution for any grievance, and we strongly advise our national leadership to take these threats with all the seriousness they deserve. “This Summit will be most useful if it elevates the concept and practice of justice as the foundational principles that should lead to the resolution of the most difficult challenges that confront our nation today. Virtually all communities and aggrieved parties in Nigeria point to the absence of justice in the manner they relate with each other or the Nigerian state.

“No country can survive with injustice. If ours will overcome its challenges and grow to meet the yearnings of future generations, it has to rediscover the place of justice as the foundation of all our systems and relations. I earnestly hope that this Summit will contribute to the search for major entry points for this endeavor. “I do not want to encourage complacency, so I must advise that the challenges we face today are unprecedented.

They call for leaders and citizens to rise and collaborate to rid us of fear and the pains of daily existence. Northerners should lead the way to find solutions to Northern problems, and work with other Nigerians to find solutions to national problems. The world watches and worries over our mounting problems. “I pray that this Summit will expose the wisdom of adopting new or better approaches to dealing with problems of the North. I hope one of these will be to advise Northerners to protect each other, and not to waste energy and focus on responding to provocations whose only purpose is keeping some people in the public realm,” NEF Chairman said.

