2023: Why Northern elders zoned out N’ West from presidency –Group

A pressure group from the North under the auspices of One Nigeria Group (ONG) has commended the Northern Elders for its role in adopting former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Kwara states respectively as consensus candidates from the north.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on phone from Bauchi State, a member of One Nigeria Group, Mallam Shehu Sadiq said for equity, justice and fairness, the North West aspirants were advised to drop.

It should be recalled that Northern Elders led by Professor Ango Abdullahi adopted former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed as consensus candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While commending the decision taken by the Northern Elders after a closed door meeting with General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on Friday evening in Minna, he said the North West have produced two Presidents recently.

He said: “The late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and the current President, Muhammadu Buhari are both from the North West, irrespective of their political parties, how then can Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also be vying from a zone that has produced two Presidents most recently?

“For the sake of equity and fairness, it is better to go to the North Central and North East which have both not produced a President recently.”

He further stated that, “the Northern Elders have carefully resolved for the best candidates and I hope Dr Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed agree on who to represent the north.

“I can assure you that the successful aspirants will work together to make allowance for further consultations to foster understanding among themselves and the PDP community to ensure a rancour free primaries in which all eligible candidates would be free to exercise their rights.

