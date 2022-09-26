News Top Stories

2023: Why Northern govs, monarchs’re supporting state policing – Baba-Ahmed

…says North’ll only support candidate who addresses its challenges

 

The Spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday defended the recent position of northern governors and traditional rulers on the issue of state police.

New Telegraph had reported that the governors and traditional rulers had declared support of state police a means of addressing insecurity in the region and Nigeria at large. Speaking on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, Baba- Ahmed said despite the position of the governors coming too late, it still remains the only solution to insecurity in the country.

Baba-Ahmed noted that there had been a general consensus that the nation requires subnational police system. He said: “A matter like this should not be reaction to somebody reaction but a holistic approach to the issue of insecurity.

“It is also a response to the issue of restructuring and readdressing issues about our co-existence as a federation and that is why it too so look. I think the final decision taken to support call for state policing is the right one and it addresses a fundamental issue of Nigerian state to secure its citizens.

 

“And under the circumstances, it is the only meaningful solution but it contextualize a number of policing issues. If we are to have state policing it must be based on more fundamental issues. For instance, what kind of country do we need because if we have state police we can end up having 37 police formations with the federal police.”

But you cannot fault the argument that the current federal policing system has falled Nigerians because Nigeria is one of the very few countries in the world that practice federal system that have one policing system. Baba-Ahmed said the north has designed a programme that included the issues if security, health, economy and education of the region.

He insisted that the region will not repeat the kind of mistake it made with supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. He noted that the region is ready to meet all the presidential candidates and discuss the programmes and agenda for northern Nigeria.

 

