2023: Why northern leaders want Jonathan back –Falae

Elder statesman Chief Olu Falae has said that some powerful forces are rooting for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s return to the Presidential Villa because, “they don’t want the presidency to be in the South for more than four years”.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who contested against Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the joint platform of the Alliance for Democracy and All People’s Party in the 1999 presidential election and lost, said this on the sidelines of the visit of the newly inaugurated Ondo State Social Democratic Party (SDP) Executive Committee to home.

The ex-Minister of Finance wondered why Jonathan, who was thrown out of the Presidential Villa by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who accused him of incompetence and corruption, would want the same man back in power.

“There was no name they didn’t call him. Now you are going back to ask him to come back to rule. “And there is only one reason for that. The only reason they are asking Goodluck to come back is that he has spent one term as President. They don’t want the presidency to be in the South for more than four years.

“They want it quickly back in the North. So they want to use Goodluck to achieve that objective against his own people. “They don’t care what he does if he goes back and he is a bigger ‘thief’ this time, if he is more ‘incompetent’ this time, it does not bother them as long as they get power quickly back. Are we on the same plane?

Do we have the same objective? “They will sacrifice anything in Nigeria as long as they get what they want. So this is where we are, and that’s why we need a political party not what I call an opportunistic gang up for power. That’s what the PDP is; that’s what the APC is – opportunistic gang up for power, not parties.”

