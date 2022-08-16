News Top Stories

2023: Why Obi won’t respond to ‘attack dogs’

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has said he will not respond to criticism directed at him by “attack dogs”. Spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has subjected the former Anambra State governor to criticism.

 

The former legislator in a television interview dismissed the social media frenzy generated by Obi, insisting he does not stand a chance of winning the presidential poll.

 

In a statement yesterday, the Obidient Media Team said Melaye and other “attack dogs” were after Obi for no other reason than to seek the attention of the public riding on Obi’s popularity. The group said Obi would never respond “no matter the quantum of untruths and falsity the attack dogs of the other candidates dish out”.

According to the team, Obi is on a serious mission to rescue Nigeria and would not allow himself to be distracted by “busy body jobbers”.

The statement said: “Obi is not in the competition with them (attack dogs) but with their principals. Obi is issue-driven in his journey to Aso Rock to serve the people and rescue the country. “Obi has very many useful things to say and cannot afford to waste time on rabble-rousers who do not appreciate the enormity of our challenges.

 

Obi is at the service of Nigerian youths who are committed to this project and would not want distractions. “Above all, Obi’s hardearned outstanding credentials and reputations are such that he cannot climb down so low to join them in the gutter.

 

So, for those who call the Obident media office seeking Obi’s response to Dino’s needless attacks on him, these are the reasons, if you join a mad man in a fight in the market place you could be mistaken for one.”

 

