Metro & Crime

2023: Why Obi won’t respond to ‘attack dogs’

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja  Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said that he would, as a matter of policy, refrain from responding to provocative messages thrown into the media space  by “attack dogs” of the other political parties in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

The declaration came following recent developments on the political scene where Dino Melaye, the spokesman  of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been attacking the LP and its presidential candidate at the slightest excuse.

In a statement released on Monday, the Obidient Media team, said Melaye and other “attack dogs” were after Obi for no other reason than to seek the attention of the Nigerian  public riding on Obi’s popularity.

The Obidient Media Team disclosed  that Obi will never respond to Melaye and other political attack dogs no matter the quantum of untruths and falsehood they might peddle about him.

According to the team, Obi  is on a  serious mission to rescue Nigeria and would not allow himself to  be distracted by “busy body jobbers” apparently hired for mischief.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun communities kick over bad roads, infrastructures

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tired of enduring terrible roads and infrastructures in their area, residents of Ayetoro, Binukonu, Egbejoda and Itele Awori Communities in Ado-Odo Ota Local government of Ogun State took to the streets on Monday, protesting to draw government’s attention to their plight. As early as 7a.m., placard-carrying residents from the four CDCs had converged on the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Abductors of Ogun community leader demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Abductors of a community leader in Imope town, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Tajudeen Omotayo, have demanded a ransom of N100 million for his release. Gunmen, had on Saturday, abducted Omotayo while his way back from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode. Omotayo was reportedly accosted at Oke-Eri area of Imope, […]
Metro & Crime

Conmen, policemen form lucrative fraud syndicate (2)

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Adam Yusuf Danjuma, who introduced himself as a Bureau De Change dealer, denied all the allegations levelled against him by Ayoola and his friends. He also denied ever knowing Inspector Aro and Ndubuisi before the arrest of Ayoola. He insisted he has never claimed to be a SARS operative and didn’t own a gun. Danjuma […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica