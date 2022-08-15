2023: Why Obi won’t respond to ‘attack dogs’

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said that he would, as a matter of policy, refrain from responding to provocative messages thrown into the media space by “attack dogs” of the other political parties in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

The declaration came following recent developments on the political scene where Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been attacking the LP and its presidential candidate at the slightest excuse.

In a statement released on Monday, the Obidient Media team, said Melaye and other “attack dogs” were after Obi for no other reason than to seek the attention of the Nigerian public riding on Obi’s popularity.

The Obidient Media Team disclosed that Obi will never respond to Melaye and other political attack dogs no matter the quantum of untruths and falsehood they might peddle about him.

According to the team, Obi is on a serious mission to rescue Nigeria and would not allow himself to be distracted by “busy body jobbers” apparently hired for mischief.

