2023: Why Okupe can’t be president –Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo Socio- Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, is mentally unstable to be Nigeria’s president.

While responding to a comment credited to Okupe, President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okwu Nnabuike, said there is every indication that Okupe needs urgent medical attention. He said his action is not far from a person that is mentally deranged.

Okupe had in a series of tweets at the weekend, claimed that the North are yet to forgive the Igbo over the incidences of 1966 of which one of the high points was the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto.

Ohanaeze statement reads: “A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup.

“If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness and national unity, I will shelve my ambition and support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party. However, in the event that this national consensus is not achievable, I will run for president in 2023 by God’s Grace.

“This is the political knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other wellmeaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...