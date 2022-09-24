Top Stories

2023: Why Osinbajo Was Dropped From Tinubu/Shittima Campaign Council – Keyamu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Amid the controversies trailing the configuration of the 422-member Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, the Campaign has come out to explain the absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo from the mammoth list, stating that the VP was dropped at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Festus Keyamu, Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement Saturday said Buhari directed the exclusion of Prof. Osinbajo and Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the government of the federation, from the PCC so as not to cripple governance during the campaign which flags off in a few days.

Speculation was rife that the pastor had alleged excused himself, saying he cannot in good conscience defend a Muslim-Muslim ticket before christian audience and voters.

However Keyamo said the reports were untrue.

“Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.

”As a responsible party and government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

 

Reporter

