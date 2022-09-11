2023: Why PDP opted for unified campaign structure

The complaints that trailed the 2019 campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have influenced the party’s decision for a unified campaign structure in next year’s presidential election.

PDP had, at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last week, announced that a unified campaign structure has been adopted for the party across the country.

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the campaign would focus more on the grassroots, adding that the organogram is to ensure that the party presents a common front ahead of next year’s general elections.

The organogram, obtained by Sunday Telegraph, showed that the campaign structure is segmented. There is to be a National Campaign Management Committee, State Campaign Management Committee, as well as Local Government, Ward Campaign and Polling Unit Committees.

The presidential candidate alongside the National Campaign Council and the Director General, will drive the National Campaign Committee, while the state Chairman, Vice Chairman, all the senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, will constitute the state Campaign Management Committee.

Party leaders as well as ward head committee will take charge of the Local Government and Ward Campaign Committees.

PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had last Sunday, hinted on the plan to stepdown the campaign to the polling unit level.

The Polling Unit Committee, in the unified campaign structure, will composed of head of committee, polling agents, canvassers and security agents.

In the new arrangement, the party may have decided to dispense with “private campaign groups.”

The Bala Mohammed post-election review committee that reviewed the performance of PDP in the 2019 general election, had in its report said: “Private campaign groups were given precedence over the party structures.”

The committee further observed that many PDP members complained that the Atiku campaign “failed to carry along key party stakeholders,” and that “Major decisions were taken without consultations.” Atiku was also the party’s presidential candidate in 2019.

Another observation of the committee was the issue of campaign funding, where it noted that “Campaign resources were not effectively utilised or transparently distributed.”

A party source disclosed that the party took all these into consideration in arriving at a unified campaign structure.

He, however, could not disclose how the party intends to fund the campaign.

The Bala Mohammed committee had noted that except for two governors, “the presidential candidate of the party was left to substantially fund the campaigns and the elections.”

It, however accused Atiku of nondisclosure of “sources of campaign funds and amounts donated,” which it noted would “build confidence among critical stakeholders.”

PDP is at the moment, divided. Only four governors and two deputies attended last week’s NEC meeting.

But the source dismissed the fears, stating that most of the governors were on vacation. “That’s why they were absent.

“You can’t say (Ifeanyi) Okowa boycotted the meeting. He is our vice presidential candidate. Why must he boycott? Or that Adamawa State Governor (Umaru) Finitiri boycotted.

“He stood with Atiku during the campaign for the presidential primary, even when people did not know which camp other governors belonged.

“Just wait until the campaign starts. You will see all our governors come out to campaign for our candidate,” the source said.

PDP will begin the reconciliation process this week. It is expected that the acting Chairman, the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, will spearhead the reconciliation process.

The National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, hinted this when led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) on “thank you visit” to Wabara on Friday.

He told the former President of the Senate: “My understanding is that the party wants unity. Thankfully, you can play the role of a unifier, even better with your immense preparation as a diplomat, former member of the House of Representatives, former senator and ex-Senate President, who had worked with this party for a long period of time.

“You have the full support of myself, the candidate and the whole NWC to reach out to Governor Nyesom Wike, all the governors and any person who is aggrieved, and appeal to them, plead with them to come back and let’s work together in the PDP family.”

Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagun, will begin the healing process this week with a visit to the Rivers State Governor in Port Harcourt, with other NWC members.

Sacking Ayu would’ve plunged us into more crisis – Aniagwu

The Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has given reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was exploring other options in resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Aniagwu said as a listening party, they were taking a second look at the issues based on what was permissible by the laws of the party.

Speaking on Arise TV yesterday, Aniagwu said that sacking National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, would create constitutional crisis for the party which would snowball into greater problems than what the party was currently faced with.

According to him, the main issue being canvassed by the stakeholders is the stepping down of the National Chairman, which has now been overtaken by events following the vote of confidence by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“People may misinterpret it to mean calling the bluff of certain stakeholders but that is far from it because the party leadership examined the issues vis-a-vis the provisions of the party’s constitution as amended in 2017.

“When you look at that constitution, there are principal officers called the National Working Committee of the party led by the National Chairman and in the order of hierarchy, the Deputy National Chairman who must also come from same zone with the National Chairman is next in line.

“The third in line is the National Secretary and when you look at these positions, the National Chairman is from the North, the second in command is also from the North by virtue of the provision of the party’s constitution.

“In Section 45 of the party’s constitution, in the event of removal or resignation of the National Chairman, the National Deputy Chairman takes over and acts in the position of that National Chairman pending when the party is able to organise another election or do a NEC meeting to be able to take a decision as to how to rearrange the hierarchy of the party,” he stated.

He said because the positions were elective positions, even if Ayu were to step down for power to come to the South, the provisions of the constitution of the party would also be offended.

“That can only happen if you can also take a decision to remove the Deputy National Chairman of the party who the lot immediately falls on by provisions of the law.

“Even if the party is able to solve that puzzle by bringing both National Chairman and Deputy to South, the third person in the hierarchy of the National Working Committee of the party is the National Secretary and that is in the South specifically Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo State.

“Now, if you decide to bring this two positions to the South, have you also made arrangements to take the National Secretary to the North?

“Because of these legal impediments, the party examined it that given the time that we have which is just about six months to the general elections, that it may likely snowball into some form of crisis that could trigger a whole lot of discomfort within the party, if we proceed to begin to make these changes that there is the tendencies that the party may be embroiled in a crisis that would be worse than the one we are seeing at the moment.

“That greater crisis is what the ruling APC is waiting to happen but the leadership of the party is intelligent enough and I am happy that Governor Nyesom Wike and other leaders appreciate the need for the party to move as a whole into the 2023 general elections.”

The campaign spokesman further said it was on the basis of this that the party decided to look at what was possible at the moment and that gave room for the resignation of Senator Walid Jibrin and subsequent emergence of Senator Adolphus Wabara as Chairman Board of Trustees.

“The emergence of Wabara in the south to join the Vice presidential candidate and National Secretary had created some form of balance in the interim.

“But what is most important is that there is a bigger elephant here which is winning the 2023 general elections because Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rescue the nation from where we are at the moment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...