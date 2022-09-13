Politics

2023: Why PDP will win Lagos guber poll – Atiku

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the party is now organised to win Lagos State in 2023.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with members of PDP in the state, Atiku expressed confidence that the party has the support base to win both presidential and governorship elections in the state.

Atiku said the party has demonstrated that it has the capacity to win the state.

The former vice president promised to support the Lagos State governorship candidate of the party, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, in achieving the target.

He said: “I believe that in this coming election PDP is going to win Lagos State this time around. Therefore, we are ready to support you to win Lagos.

“I want you to work harder because we will support you to make sure that this time we will win Lagos. PDP is on the ground in Lagos and that makes me believe that this time around ‘Jandor’ is going to be the next governor of Lagos State.”

On his part, Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, said all members of PDP in Lagos have decided to focus on the project 2023. He said what is paramount to the party is to deliver Nigeria and Lagos State to the PDP.

 

Our Reporters

