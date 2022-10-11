2023: Why politicians want to return Nigeria to manual system –Igini

Mike Igini is a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the forthcoming general election, provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022, moves by some politicians to stop the use of Bimodal Voter Acredidation System (BVAS) and what Nigerians need to know about the 2023 polls. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You served for 10 years as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); are you not too young to retire from active service?

I have served 10 years in INEC and I’m part of those who are privileged to put together some of the procedures and processes that today are going to be used for the 2023 general election.

So, in that respect, even though I am no longer there, my responsibility by way of a citizen is to be very active towards 2023, to join hands with other Nigerians in partnership not partisanship for the purpose of saying that we have good elections by 2023.

Particularly, by doing what JF Kennedy said many years ago by the time of signing the Freedom of Information Bill, when he told the American people that democracy gets better when the people get the information they needed to get. After leaving INEC, I was out of the country for a little respite and I read quite a number of things going on.

We trust the politicians with their attitude that towards 2023 there will be misinformation, disinformation and efforts to de-legitimize the process such at discouraging Nigerians from coming out to vote. Particularly, we are seeing unequal issues in our country, the awareness by the Nigerian people who are ready to come out and vote in 2023.

That is why it is very necessary for me to give this little background but going into the specific issues that people need to know because of the fact that right now in the country, we all can feel the level of anger and nobody should take Nigerians for granted. There is anger in Nigeria and there is anger by Nigerians outside the country. So, if 2023 is an opportunity for them to express themselves, I think nobody should do anything to undermine that.

Against that background, I want to say the role I am going to play in the office of the citizen is going to be active in the weeks and months ahead of the election and to educate Nigerians on the ABC of the electoral process. What will happen at the polling units, what will happen at the ward collation centres, the local government and all levels of collations that Nigerians need to know.

The 2022 Electoral Act has been passed to secure a series of innovations in INEC that are intended to give meaning and purpose to the ballot as the best means of expression of the will of the people in a democracy particularly as it has to do with leadership recruitment because everything rises and falls with leadership.

If we get the leadership question right in Nigeria, we will see the speed with which we will attain that aspiration we have been told when we were much younger that we have great potential.

So, fundamentally, I want to make a very strong appeal to other stakeholders in the democratic process. I mean the judiciary, and security agencies and I want to acknowledge the Inspector General of Police that since he came on board before the Edo governorship election and all the elections we have conducted, we have seen a remarkable departure in terms of election security. And of course, political parties, candidates, civil societies and the media must be very careful to make sure that what we are going to do in this election; that we are true to it.

So, fundamentally, the rule of law is very key here and everybody must obey the laws governing the election. The 2022 Electoral Act has a total of 153 provisions out of which the commission, following what we have been trying to do over the years from 2011 till 2022, made a total of 91 proposals out of which 48 were accepted by the National Assembly.

Pertaining to the provisions as I go into what will happen at the polling units, the issue of BVAS, the issue of hacking of INEC server, the people need to know the truth or falsehood about those things. One, is that Section 49 of the previous act has changed and what we now have in Section 47.

Section 47 has made the polling unit the centre of the universe where who becomes what would be determined and where the election would be won and lost. It is no longer possible except for compromise and what the commission has done by way of the procedure is to make it difficult for anybody to rig the election.

So, at the polling unit, you have Section 47 which says, unlike Section 49 of the previous act that says that once a voter comes to the polling unit, he presents PVC and upon being satisfied by the presiding officer and that is what politicians have been using to rig elections over the years. But that has changed to now Section 47, which says that there must be objective criteria to determine who is actually presenting that PVC before you.

What are those things needed for the election officer to be satisfied that the person that is coming to vote is genuinely the owner of the PVC he or she is presenting?

Again, that is why I said the polling unit is not the centre of the universe. First the issue raised has to do with the credibility of the register of voters. A credible register is the foundation of any credible election. The process is more important than any other thing because the outcome would be determined by the people.

What the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) raised and we commend them for being vigilant and that is why the commission itself acknowledged in the response that was very detailed to the claim that

what the CUPP member said is something that has already been dealt with within the capacity of INEC. If you look at the data at the moment, INEC has a system which has been upgraded to an Automatic Biometric Registration System in such a way and manner that all registrants, multiple, invalid or whatever the case is referred to, where they said names of foreigners were generated or names were being merged in order to populate the voter register like the commission responded that over 3,000 in the areas they mentioned have already been deleted.

Before we left the commission, you will find that INEC removed invalid registrants in January without telling Nigerians because we are very careful of information overload because INEC has the capacity to deal with it.

In Akwa-Ibom State, for instance, we had 91,041 registrants in January this year but after the upgrade, the figure came down to 46,607.

How did all these invalid names get into the INEC voters register; are we not going back to the era of 2011, when foreign names populated the voters register?

You could generate names but you require the biometrics of the individuals to validate the names, and all the names they referred to, do not have biometrics. You can have names and take pictures; there is someone that has risen to the level of directorship in INEC and he has a picture shop and he was using a computer to take the pictures before 2019.

Did INEC sanction that person?

Of course, you should know that under my watch that kind of thing cannot happen. As I speak to you, he has lost that position. With respect to the voters register in relation to the issues raised by CUPP; the reason why people are dumping PVCs in different places in Nigeria is that the system has changed. Section 47 has changed our situation right now.

With everything done in Imo State, over 3,000 registrants are already out of the voter register and by the time the commission is through, it is going to give you the entire figure. The question is why are they going to court to take legal means to stop the use of BVAS?

They want to return the country to the manual system but the point I needed to complete in relation to those foreign names is that today if you fill out an online form to get a visa or to have your international passport, you still have to physically go to the offices to give your biometrics. That is why everything they have done is invalid. Finally on that point, in Akwa-Ibom State before I left office, today it is no longer NYSC members that register people.

It is INEC staff and you must use your personal identity card to do that. In a local government in Akwa- Ibom, a staff was registering ineligible individuals but from the back end in Abuja, they got the person and stopped it without reaching out to me. I was informed to summon the staff to the office.

So, with the way INEC is doing things before I left office, all that the politicians are trying to do is going to happen. By going to court, it is to ensure that they can get an order that we should not use BVAS and once they can get the order, then we are back to the manual system.

My concern about the judiciary in this is that it is possible for one of us in the judiciary to give such an order. Remember, that there was a decree 1992 that said no court in the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall give an order stopping the conduct of an election. What happened?

Justice Ikpeme, overnight granted an order and that is where the problem of 1993 started. But I have warned that Nigerians are waiting to make a decision in this country. I would have thought that by now those lawyers who used their official stamp for that process should have by now been invited by the Disciplinary Committee of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to come and explain how they went to file a process and paid the necessary fees in court, yet they are disowning it.

It means that some are people within the judiciary are determined to undermine INEC efforts. I am worried that the courts have taken over issues about party primaries. That speaks to the expanding empire of the courts in a political matter to fill a void that should have been filled by politics.

All of these innovations by INEC also depend on the behaviour of politicians. Recently, signing of a peace accord was organised by the National Peace Committee; of what value is that committee and does it have authority or just on moral ground?

First, I want to acknowledge the calibre of people we have on that committee and who they are in terms of their social standing and what they represent, particularly, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and our own Bishop Matthew Kukah.

But, however, as you noted, it is not of legal authority, it is more moral that given the calibre of people they are and the need for us to have a peaceful election, that whatever the candidates have come to append their signature to would be followed. But the truth of the matter is that the issue about violence and the misbehaviour you are going to see would not necessarily come from those who came to sign the document. It is going to come from their supporters and that is why it is important because we thank God we have a standing committee.

When we had a situation like this in Ghana in 2016, Oby Ezekwesili from the World Bank, our former chairman was nominated by ECOWAS and I was also privileged to be nominated by the National Democratic Institute and Republican Institute to be on the mission to have meetings with all the leaders of Ghana to discuss the issue.

We told them that Ghana has crossed some democratic threshold that must not regress. In the same vein in Nigeria, the ill of democracy can only be cured by more democracy, we have made some level of progress and it is our appeal that we must avoid the violence of the tongue in this campaign that has been flagged off. We expect that messages from the candidates who have signed the accord, their supporters and spokesmen must be messages that capture the principles of decency.

Nigerians want to hear messages that speak to the key issues that matter to them as well as messages that create a possible realistic image of what 2023 and beyond would be and how they will do it because 2023 is not about I will do this. It is more about how will you do it.

We want messages that promote mutual benefits and mutual accommodation. That is what we expected from them and so hope that the leaders would speak to their supporters. That is why in places like Ghana and even in Kenya, the campaign manager of any candidate is held responsible for any violence committed, including by the candidate himself.

But you were instrumental in ensuring that one electoral offender was jailed in Akwa- Ibom State; so what happens here if people make efforts?

I agree with you because mine is a case of ethical island; just one person and as we speak today, one of the other professors is there. We are getting the kind of cooperation we need to fight electoral offenders. The trinity of these three institutions would take Nigeria to different levels, which are INEC, judiciary and security.

These three arms can change the outcome of the election in Nigeria just that when something happens that INEC was not able to deal with it for negligence or otherwise, the judiciary should be able to stand on top in defence of democracy and rule of law.

But with what we are seeing right now from some of the judgements over the outcome of primaries, I have my worries and I am calling my colleagues, if only you know what politicians say about us because a judge is first and foremost a lawyer before becoming a judge, my colleagues on the bench, stand on top in defence of democracy and rule of law because it is not about the ruling party in the states or at the centre, it is about democracy and rule of law.

