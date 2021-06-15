2023: Why presidency must rotate from the North to the South

–A rejoinder by Sen. Muhammed Abba Aji

BACKGROUND

In the New Telegraph of June 8th 2021, Mr. Clem Aguiyi gives compelling reasons for why the Presidency must rotate from the North to the South. He cites the achievement of national unity and stability as purposes of his suggestion.

He also regards the handing over of power between President Olusegun Obasanjo a southerner, and President Umaru Musa Yar’adua a northerner, as amounting to the honouring of what he called, “this PRINCIPLE’’.

By swiftly upgrading his subtle suggestion to status of “tested principle”, he appears to have opened a whole can of worms. Actually, there was no such principle.

In fact, in 2007 Obasanjo unilaterally chose Yar’adua, the younger brother of his late best friend as his successor purely on personal grounds. So the emergence of Yar’adua had nothing to do with PDP’s zoning of presidency to the north. Indeed there were very serious contestants that included former governors Dr. Peter Odili and Donald Duke from the south.

The so called PDP zoning policy therefore, did not even discourage southern aspirants from emerging. Presidential party nomination forms were readily sold to interested aspirants regardless of what zone or region they came from.

Similarly, in 2015, the PDP had serious presidential contestants that included President Jonathan and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde from the south, and Atiku from the north.

And as Mr. Clem Aguiyi rightly points outs, when Yar’adua died, he was succeeded by Jonathan who served out the remaining two years of his tenure, “and got re-elected” in 2011 for another four-year term.

But as a condition of his re-election, it was agreed in a PDP stakeholders meeting with President Jonathan which I personally attended as a Member of the PDP National Caucus (as I then was), that Jonathan would have only that term and no more.

That meeting was also attended by the PDP National Working Committee Members, all PDP Governors, PDP NASS leaders and other senior stakeholders.

However, in a clear breach of this agreement which could also be predicated on the so called zoning policy of the PDP, Jonathan insisted on contesting for another term in 2015, and went ahead to do so, only to be defeated by Buhari.

From the foregoing, it is clear that while the PDP has frequently paid lip service to the zoning policy contained in its party constitution, it has never been taken seriously enough to warrant the new status of ‘tested principle” that you appear to accord to it.

And there has never been any judicial effort aimed at enforcing the zoning provisions of the PDP party constitution. And by the way, as can be seen below, PDP and APC are not the only parties that field presidential candidates:

POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC POWER

Most agitator and proponents of rotational presidency and power shift appear to miss the intricate relationship between political power and economic power particularly in Nigeria.

The economic power of the south cannot therefore, be ignored while considering changes that would take way the political power of the north. Nigerian politics has over time, become characterized by clear roleplays between the political dominance of the North and the economic dominance of the South. These role plays have not evolved without the implicit consent of both regions.

The North has always ruled with the consent of the South – in both military junta head of state selections, and political party flag-bearer nominations, northern and southern members always come together to decide.

And the South has maintained economic dominance with the consent of the North. – the North has refrained from taking advantage of its political power to add economic dominance to itself. Consequently, a system has now evolved in Nigeria, where the South assumed and maintains dominance over the commanding height of the Nigerian economy.

Indeed, currently the entire industry of Banking and Finance, Telecom- munications, most of Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Import , Export, Shipping and many others became dominantly under the control of the South; while political Power largely remains under the control of the North.

ROTATION OR SHIFTING OF POWER TO THE SOUTH

While agitators and proponents of rotational presidency and power shift may have compelling argument, they also need to factor economic power into their contemplations, as an equally important variable in order to morally and equitably validate their agitations.

They need to realize that, the most equitable and sustainable way of shifting Political Power from the north to the south has to be a way that also involves the shifting of Economic Power from the south to the north.

Since this regional dominant politico-economic role-plays have obviously evolved over a long period, the proper way of effecting the desired role-play changes will necessarily also take some time.

I therefore, suggest as a counter offer to the agitators an proponents of rotational presidency and power shift, that we execute a short role-change transitional programme of 8 to 10 years begining in 2023.

During this Role-play Change Transition period, economic dominance would gradually shift to the North, and political power is then handed over to the South on a platter of gold. I believe this will enable a peaceful power shift at the outset; and a viable system of rotational presidency in a context of political and economic regional equilibrium Subsequently.

This will also achieve and sustain the twin purposes of national unity and stability conversed in the proposition of Mr. Clem Aguiyi.

SEN. MUHAMMED ABBA AJI 08033145231

