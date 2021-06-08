2023: Why presidency must rotate from the North to the South

Anyone that loves Nigeria should put the country and her leaders in prayers because the country is sick and the people inside are in serious danger.

We are presently faced with critical threats capable of engendering another civil war and a possible disorderly disintegration; this is despite President Muhammadu Buhari giving himself pass mark after six years in office.

After 60 years of self-governance, issues that ought to have been settled remain unsettled. Issues that ought to have been resolved, remain unresolved. Politicians who hold a particular opinion today flip to the opposite the next day. Lack of fairness, broken promises and politics of zero-sum game makes building consensus on national issues impossible.

We are faced with existential internal security issues. We are sitting on a ‘ticking time bomb’ that is about to explode on us. Despite the huge investments on security, the country remains generally unsafe due to the activities of insurgents, bandits, unknown gun men, militia herders and criminal bandits who engage in various degrees of heinous crimes. Ethnic warlords and criminal gangs are rivalling the government in the recruitment of unemployed youths.

To secure Nigeria, government must not just rely on the power of its military force to put down the insurrectionists but by also engaging all Nigerian groups through their various leaders in an all-inclusive dialogue. We need to know why suddenly we are hating each other and killing ourselves.

Former Governor Peter Obi and the erstwhile PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 General Election summed up Nigeria’s precarious situation in a well-considered opinion directed to those urging him to run for president in 2023. He said: “The vehicle called Nigeria has no brain box but people are talking of changing the driver only. What can a driver of knocked engine or car with faulty or no brain box do?

Absolutely nothing until the vehicle goes for a complete overhaul. Those clamouring for restructuring are saying fix the car first, then look for a driver.’’ Mr. Obi was right in his observation. His statement underscored the urgency of the time and the need for patriots to set aside partisan politics and come together to save Nigeria before engaging in the politics of 2023.

Obi as a matter of fact is advocating for restructuring and a new constitution which the National Assembly is currently pursuing. Going by the snippets of information gathered from the submissions made by different groups to the National Assembly Constitutional Review Committee from across the country,

Nigerians are not for secession; they want peace and they want unity, they also want justice and equity and are all agreed on constitutional restructuring which will include: fiscal federalism, devolution of powers to the states, removal of local governments from the concurrent list so as to allow states to create local governments, financial autonomy for local governments and independent judiciary and independent legislature, creation of state police, revision of over 86 items in the concurrent list, resource control etc.

If all these can be achieved with the constitutionally review, then Nigeria may have been restructured and again creatively pulled back from the brink. Another issue that must be resolved and possibly put into the constitution is the issue of rotational presidency.

It is a matter of common sense that we should develop a political arrangement that suits our historical, ethnic, religious and diversity background. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation; its main features include the existence of three major ethnic groups, each territorially exclusive and none dominant enough to hold the country to ransom by itself.

The Nigerian state attempts to base its democracy on the models of the British Parliamentary system and the US Presidential and Congressional system but without due consideration to her peculiar cultural and ethnic background.

It was the realization of our diversity that compelled the founding fathers of PDP to adopt the principle of consociationalism to democracy based on rotation of the presidency and other important offices among the identifiable groupings of the Nigeria federation.

The aim was to achieve national unity and stability. Unfortunately, our current political leaders due to their inordinate ambitions are not interested in nation building and national stability.

In 2015, the argument of the North against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan was that it was the turn of the North to produce a Nigerian president. They argued vehemently that the party was founded on the principle consociationalism; that after the South had served a full tenure of eight years, it will yield power peacefully to the North.

This principle was honoured by President Olusegun Obasanjo who yielded power to the North as per President Yar’adua who unfortunately died after two years in office and was by default succeeded by his Vice President who served out the remainder of the two years and got re-elected for another four-year term.

From hindsight, Jonathan’s attempt to breach the rotational principle of the party to seek another four-year term in office after his initial first term was wrong and immoral hence despite all the political maneuverings and manipulations by the administration, the people rejected him at the poll, and thus rendered justice to the North. Nigerians voted rotational presidency so that our political stability and peace, unity, progress and prosperity would be permanently assured.

It’s also worth repeating that the presidency will rotate between North and South was the understanding reached by the coalition of parties that formed the APC to wrestle power from the PDP.

With President Buhari two years shy from his eight years assured tenure, it’s disappointing to find some political actors from the North and within the party who argued in favour of rotational presidency in 2015, now making uninspiring argument against rotation in 2023. Suddenly these elements are no longer interested in national unity and stability.

The peace and progress of the country which they championed is now secondary in their political pirouette.

It is insensitive and unconscionable for any Northerner to position to succeed Buhari after eight years of enduring him, hence I will urge the political class to put the peace, unity and stability of the country first by infusing our peculiar needs into their political arrangement.

They should avoid making our already bad situation to become worse because of their inordinate ambitions. The political atmosphere is already combustive and as such must be carefully managed.

The two major political parties must as a matter of national interest ensure that the principle of rotation where by the North and the South take turns to produce the president is not compromised.

The two major parties, that’s PDP and APC, must by political harmonisation produce Southerners as their presidential flagbearers in 2023 in the interest of peace and stability. The benefit and loss of our peace and unity must be mutually absorbed and not at the expense of one part of the country. We must all make sacrifices if indeed we are seriously committed to the unity and development of Nigeria. To permanently rest the issue of rotational presidency, it will not be out of place if we use the opportunity of the ongoing constitutional reform to entrench rotation between North and South in the constitution as a sacred principle governing our democracy and the future of our republic.

In the next couple of months, both the PDP and APC shall be hosting their respective national conventions.

My considered opinion is that no southerner should position himself or herself to vie for the position of National Chairman and none from the South shall position for Vice President in either of APC or PDP as doing so will deprive the South of the moral courage to demand for the post of president.

Anyone going against rotational presidency between the North and the South must understand there would be devastating consequences.

The South as a collective should be courageous to demand and insist that the rotational arrangement between the North and the South must be respected.

