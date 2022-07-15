News Top Stories

2023: ‘Why Shettima wasn’t introduced to APC’s NWC’

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Presidency yesterday stopped the unveiling of ex-Borno State governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll. The presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choiceof Shettimaashisrunning mate sparked immediate backlash with the majority of Christians rejecting a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to a source, the Presidency decided to suspend Shettima’s unveiling to enable the party to clear all issues concerning his nomination. Also, the APC is under intense criticism for preferring elderly men to younger persons that can attract the youths. Ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal had criticisedthechoiceof Shettima as running mate, describinghimas“ anoverambitious manwhohasaMachiavellian bent and has lots of money with which to procure a preferred-candidate status among Tinubu’s lapdogs”. Meanwhile, a coalition of 28 groups on Wednesday rejected the choice of the former Borno State governor, saying the best running mate should be Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda. Speaking on the suspensionof theplannedunveiling of the ex-governor, an APC leader claimed the Presidency ordered the suspension of the event.

The source said: “The Presidency asked Tinubu to put on hold the official introduction of his running mate totheNationalWorkingCommittee (NWC). “The reason was that his choice has attracted negative reactions both from party members and non-party members.” However, another party source said the event was postponed because Shettima lost a close relative on Wednesday. The announcement for the postponement of the introduction came from the APC Deputy National Secretary, Mr.Fetus Fuanter.

 

