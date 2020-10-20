News

2023: Why South-East govs must abandon PDP for APC, by OYC

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday urged South- East Governors to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congres(APC) without further delay. OYC said that after their consultative virtual meeting yesterday with Igbo leaders and elders, they had been mandated to start mounting pressures on the governors to do the needful. In a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General OYC told the Igbo governors that there were no political benefits of remaining in PDP that had no respect and value for Igbo. OYC said the PDP which had concluded that Igbo would not be president believed in milking their votes during elections through deceitful medium and fake promises and manipulative politicians.

Ohanaeze youth said that historically, Igbo which had never remained in the opposition party since 1960 deserved better deals in the Southeast region as only through active roles in mainstream political party would bountifully increase dividends of democracy and projects in the Southeast zone. OYC said: “The continuous exclusion of Southeast zone from federal government’s crucial political appointments and landmark projects are attributed to Igbo’s absence in the mainstream, and Igbo Youth want this unpleasant situation to end and urge Southeast governors to embrace APC and decamp without further delay.

“OYC Call on Southeast governors to save Igbo political future and collapse three states into APC before the APC’s national convention in other to control their state structures. “Changing sad political narratives of Igbos are imminent and sacrosanct, as it will serve as sanctions to PDP leadership, to reverse their earlier decision for an open Presidential contest to zoning formula enshrined in her party’s constitution that favours Igbo Presidency Project.

“Since PDP presidential ticket is an open contest and there’s no zoning formula enshrined in APC’s constitution, there are political fortunes for Igbos to pursue vigorously 2023 Igbo presidency project in APC. “With four Southeast governors joining APC (Anambra inclusive by 2021), it will strengthen strategically Igbo collective interests and bargaining in APC by 2023.”

