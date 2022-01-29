2023: Why support groups deserted Atiku, by Col. Obi

Indications have emerged why no support group is rooting for the candidature of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 presidency. Except Chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc. Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, who has been going round the country soliciting for people’s support, no other group has volunteered to campaign for him. Saturday Telegraph recalled that the former vice president recorded almost 14, 000 support groups in the run to the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku even admitted that his presidential nomination form was bought for him by these groups. The groups under the auspices of Atiku Support Groups (ASG), paid the N22 million demanded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for its nomination and expression of interest forms, and presented them to Atiku at a ceremony in Abuja on August 31, 2018.

The former vice presi-dent, who openly wept at the occasion, described the event as “significant and historic because this is the only time in my political career that young men and women in this country have come together without my knowledge or even consent to contribute their own hard-earned money to buy me an expression of interest and nomination forms.” But it seems no support group is ready to purchase nomination form for him again. A leader of one of the support groups Col. Chimyere Obi (rtd), said Atiku treated his former support groups with disdain. The retired army officer, who was leader of Atiku House-to-House campaign, said she committed a whopping sum of N12.7 million to the project, but regretted that the former vice president did not even deem it fit to write a single letter to acknowledge her efforts. “Atiku has messed us up.

We were among the people that bought ticket for him. They used me to speak nine languages before the primary. “I will charter buses, I will be sharing T-shirts. If I don’t share T-shirts, I did kettle for his friends. “I didn’t take his money, I spent N12.7 million and I never collected one naira from him.

The only money I collected was (from) one Ola (who) gave us N150, 000 in Yola. All the 19 state coordinators that came, I put them in Gongola Hotel. “We were the ones that suffered for him in Supreme Court. Even the boys that came to Dubai to see him, he never gave them one naira for ticketS. They paid their money; they went there but he never gave them a kobo and he’s telling me he wants to come back again.

“Tell him I said it’s a lie! He’s not coming because when you are climbing a tree, and people you met, you did not treat them well, how do you think you can climb again and come down? “Even God said you must say ‘thank you’ before he does another one. So tell him I’m saying let him wake up now to write letters to those coordinators and appreciate them before he will come,” Col. Obi advised. She narrated a story of a woman from Enugu State who borrowed money from bank and bought five buses for Atiku campaign, using her house as collateral.

“They have sold that woman’s house. That woman is now down with stroke, and you think Atiku Abubakar will come back again? “That man used us and the people you used are still those who are going to vote for you. “Nobody needs your money because we know you won but ‘mugumagu’ entered, does that mean you won’t say thank you to the people who stood by you come rain, come sun? “They were there for you. How many groups did you have? Almost 14,000 groups and these people that fought for you, you never said okay all the coordinators, you send letters to them telling them thank you ‘despite the fact that I didn’t win but I still appreciate you people’, but he never did it,” she added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...