2023: Why the G-5 and past leaders should spare us

It’s amazing that politicians who are promising a new Nigeria are fawning around the same old politicians that caused all our problems begging for their endorsement and anointing while some gullible Nigerians cheer and clap.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is arguably one of the most corrupt leaders that have led this country. He is the least qualified to preach political morality, yet the saints are genuflecting before him for endorsement.

My unsolicited advice is that our past leaders should spare us their worthless endorsement. Not every truth should be spoken in public, otherwise I would have written some home truths to drive in my points, suffice to restate that there can be candour in their silence and that they should leave us alone. Wike and the G-5 have been speaking what they termed to be truth which obviously is targeted at destroying PDP and Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning.

They believe that coming out negatively against their own party is being politically smart, forgetting there are multiple versions of the truth and that telling the truth could be more complicated because the other side has their own truth too. The G5 in December advertised January as the month they will announce their preferred presidential candidate.

They have threatened to reveal more damaging things about their party, and I mean the party that has made each and every one of them everything they are today. Wike for instance started well as a PDP local mobilizer in Rivers State. He later became a Local Government Chairman, was Chief of Staff to then Governor Rotimi Amaechi, then became minister and now governor. He attained all these positions under the PDP which he now wants the public to believe is an evil party. I don’t think that is a good way to end a political journey.

Members of the G5 have spoken vilely against PDP and Atiku more than the rival parties have done. They have thrown more than enough dirt and spikes. I don’t think there is anything new left for them to say that they have not been told.

Anyone who will vote for or against PDP has their minds made up. If I were to advise Wike, I would tell him that not every truth has to be told and not everything needs to be shared with the public. There are truths that silence can teach especially when you are bitter and angry.

No matter how you look at it, the G5 is PDP eating PDP and it’s embarrassing. The G5 mission is to scatter PDP if they cannot have the party under their firm control.

To some people, this serves Atiku right and can be likened to the same treatment the nPDP meted to Jonathan in 2015, but the truth is that the orchestrated drama by the G5 is not issued based on politics, but a threat to democracy. Wike, the new champion of the South, ensured that the South East was frustrated out of the presidential race. He and his allies, including the South East PDP governors ensured zoning the party’s ticket to the South East was quashed.

Even Atiku and Bala Mohamad who were both from the North East challenged the Southern governors to specifically zone to the South East but they auctioned off the South East’s collective interest. Wike had access to oil money which he maximally deployed. Unfortunately, at the last minute, his money failed him. Some of those he handpicked to manipulate the process to his favour, failed to deliver.

This got him angry and inconsolable. Soon after the primary election, I had published an article on this column titled: ‘PDP and its angry birds’. I warned that Wike and his group had a sinister agenda to derail democracy and that they would be implacable. I suggested that the PDP should have the nerve to take some tough decisions.

This they failed to do and I understand why. Nigerians they say have very short memories, now I believe we have no memories at all, for if we do, we should be resisting the G5 and their plot against democracy. The group obviously is reading from the script of the infamous Association of Better Nigeria (ABN) founded by late maverick politician Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe and a fictitious Abimbo Davies.

It was the infamous comedy of ABN and Chief Nzeribe that culminated in the annulment of the June 12 1993 election won by the late Chief MKO Abiola. Both Nzeribe and MKO were of the SDP and yet Nzeribe was a ready tool to be used to annul Abiola’s victory and truncate democracy.

It is common knowledge that politicians who don’t care about the cost of their party losing an election are susceptible to corruption and abuse of office. I recall my then encounter with Chief Nzeribe at the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos. I had asked him why he was doing what he was doing. He narrated how some politicians foiled his ambition to become president and how they got him and the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua banned to pave way for themselves.

Nzeribe then had coupled what was known as CARIA an acronym for Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo and Anambra states. He dominated the politics of the CARIA states while Yar’Adua’s PDM controlled the Northern flank of the party and some parts of the South West.

Then suddenly, the military by fiat disrupted the movement and banned all the old politicians. We cheered and clapped not knowing IBB was just gaming us. Nzeribe believed that MKO influenced the decision by the military government to ban old politicians and therefore worked to truncate the June 12 election. In his words: ‘If you cannot eat it, you scatter it’.

Scattering it was exactly what Nzeribe did. He didn’t just scatter SDP, he scattered MKO’s victory, scattered democracy and scattered Nigeria. It was that singular mischief that eventually led us to where we are today. It’s the same scattering mentality that is driving Wike. Wike wasn’t the only sitting governor that contested for the PDP primary election which was won by Atiku Abubakar.

There were other front runners like Governors Bala Mohamad of Bauchi State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State whose last minute stepping down aided Atiku’s eventual victory. Recall also that prior to the Primary Election, Wike had pledged to work for and support anyone that won the party’s ticket.

Instead of honouring his words, he has been raging against the party, assaulting the credibility of the leadership, questioning the integrity of the flag bearer and dared the supremacy of the party. In the face of all these, the party has posed weak. Because of the G5, Nigerians, who have suffered untold hardship under APC’s misgovernance, may not be able to punish the party this February.

APC may likely snatch victory and the biggest losers will be the people and South East in particular. G5 is PDP eating PDP just like nPDP ate PDP in 2015. Wike’s theatrics and drama are designed to cost the PDP the 2023 election.

With just over a month to the presidential election, it’s now left for the party and its loyalists to get their acts together by resolving to win this election with or without the support of the G5. PDP must stand out to be seen as sending their presidential candidate on a mission to restructure, unite and fix our broken politics, economy and the nation in general. PDP if they work hard could actually take a chunk of the youth votes by running a youth friendly campaign where the youths are given visible and prominent roles to play.

Beyond the partisan line, the party should be willing to accept assistance from those willing to offer assistance to the campaign as support groups. PDP losing 2023 to APC will be tragic for the South East because that may result in another sixteen years of waiting in the political wilderness.

It is therefore in the party’s interest to resolve their differences and come together as one and work as a group thirsty for victory. But with all these internal wars and unending bickering, I don’t see a bright future for the once largest political party in Africa

