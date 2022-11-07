2023: Why Tinubu was absent at the Arise TV debate – PCC

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Council (APC) has explained the absence of its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Debate organised by the Arise Television on Sunday night.

Neither the APC Presidential candidate or his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima was present at the debate.

Explaining the absence, the PCC admitted that their principal was invited but could not honour it for a number of reasons.

According to the statement from the Chief spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs, PCC, Festus Keyamo (SAN): “The APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, did not attend the Presidential Debate organised by ARISE TV on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for the following reasons:

“Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others. As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos. Tomorrow, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

“Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots-approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”

The debate was attended by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; Peoples

Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, and the Deputy Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa.

