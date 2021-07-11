2023: Why Tinubu won’t succeed Buhari –Sule Lamido

• Ex-Lagos gov’ll wipe out President’s political history

• Nigeria lost in 2015, not PDP

• In 2023, choice is between 8 years of APC, 16 years of PDP

A former Governor of Jigawa State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Sule Lamido, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would not allow the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to succeed him as the president of Nigeria.

Lamido, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph in an interview in Kano on Wednesday, said because of the cult followership Buhari had built in the North, the president and the people around him would not want another person with a huge personality to take over from him.

Lamido said that should Tinubu get the presidency, he would eclipse and rubbish Buhari’s stay in office with his own achievements. Lamido said that Tinubu is the only person, who commands similar following like Buhari in his constituency but is more focused and result oriented than Buhari. In fact, he said people around the president envy Tinubu, hence the National Leader is having some political problems.

He said: “Anybody with Tinubu’s personality, they will not allow him to succeed Buhari. That is why they will not allow Tinubu to succeed him because they don’t want Tinubu to bury Buhari’s personality.

That is why Tinubu is having some problems. If you put Tinubu there, he will bury Buhari’s personality and presidency.

He will bury Buhari’s political history because Tinubu is focused; he is a leader; he breeds and nurtures people. He knows the economy. I mean, he has so much going for him that they envy him.

“Therefore, they will never allow him see the light of the day with his aspiration.

Leave all these Muslim-Muslim kind of thing. “I mean, the personality. They will not allow him get to the presidency because if he gets there, his achievement there will simply bury Buhari and make nonsense of Buhari’s presidency. I mean, they will not allow him.”

Lamido also added that so many people in the APC would be disappointed by Buhari, whom he said, would be aloof and would not help even his own party, APC.

He said: “None of them in APC has the appeal, stature, aura, personality or the charm of Buhari. They are just a company around him. The only person, who can stand on his own against Buhari is Tinubu. Buhari would not allow him. Tinubu is rich, he is a politician, he understands Nigeria and he has a large constituency that will vote for him.

“It means these small, small persons, these creations of office are hovering around Buhari, hoping he will allow them; they are in for a very, very huge disappointment.

“In the election of 2023, Buhari may not be relevant but he has a hold on the north, especially all the Mallams, who portray him as so pious; that he wears only one cloth since 2015, that in his house, he couldn’t change his chairs and his house has been invaded by rodents; that he wears the same cap and gown since 1998 because he is so God fearing and pious.

“In 2023, he will become aloof, totally indifferent but he would not want to bury his own history. What I know is that he doesn’t want to have anybody standing on his own two feet after him.

He is a Fulani man. I know the mentality of the Fulani man. When they want to be bad, they will be really very bad. When they want to be good, they will be extremely good.”

Lamido, who said the ‘failure’ of the Buhari government started with the campaigns for the 2015 election won by the president, said Nigeria would have lost its unity even if former President Goodluck Jonathan had won. According to him, that was because rather than focus on issues affecting the country, the 2015 election was about the personalities of Jonathan and Buhari. He said Nigeria was not part of the campaign then.

“In 2014, the APC used the culture of lies to blackmail the PDP. After eight years, they have done only the opposite. In 2023, the PDP will only ask Nigerians if they have fared better. Under PDP, we were more prosperous, more secured and more Nigerian. Nigerians will choose between a two page historyone is PDP, one is APC.

“Today, because of Buhari, everything has been lost because the elections of 2015 were personalized. It was not about insecurity; it was not about the economy. It was about Jonathan has failed.

The PDP has not done anything in 15 years. There were no issues. I said then at a campaign in Abuja that whoever wins this election, Nigeria lost. Buhari came and said subsidy was a fraud, that PDP was behind Boko Haram and that the Central Bank was issuing money on mere piece of paper.

The intensity of the heat of the campaign made Nigerians lose some of their values. That is what is happening today- the killings, both North and South of human beings- the agitations, the (Sunday) Igbohos, the Nnamdi Kanus. They are all there. “Today, how do you remain sane in this country?

It is about a government that came to power by lies. We are supposed to be an inspiration to the black race? Are we inspiring them now?

“The system of 2014 brought up some kind of leaders, who are mere creations of the office. None of these people talking today was known for anything in nation building or anything like that. But it is the office that is now promoting their personalities.

“For instance, the governor of Yobe, who is now the face of the APC; in saner societies, people will run away from him, where he is sitting because they will ask him, in his own state, is the state safe? The answer is no! Is his state, in terms of economy, is his state okay?

Ask him of education and everything that makes a good state. Everything there has collapsed. Everything is gone. “But today, he will go to a PDP governor and invite him to the APC and the governor will follow him. And I ask, this our governor, is he normal?

If I am to follow a governor, I will ask him, Mr Governor, what is the appeal for me in your own state?

Tell me the appeal. What is the source of inspiration to me that will make me follow you? In terms of security, is your state safe? Imagine him going to the governor of Oyo to join APC? In terms of poverty, are people in Yobe State better?

What is the incentive? But because they tell the governors, ‘come, Buhari will see you,’ they go. It is the same personality thing.

Otherwise, in a saner society, how can somebody, who is the governor of Yobe, which symbolizes total failure, where everything has collapsed, go to a PDP governor and he follows him?”

