2023: Why we haven’t released BVAs to South East –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it is yet to release the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and; authenticate voters to any of the states in the South East region. The five affected states are; Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia and Imo, according to INEC. Speaking during an interface with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Fact-Finding Mission for Nigerian elections in Enugu, INEC Administration Secretary in Enugu, Mr. Chidi Nwafor, disclosed that the commission had received non-sensitive materials except the BVAS which he said might be connected with activities of unknown gunmen. He recalled how the gunmen attacked and; burnt some of the commission’s offices in Enugu and other parts of the South-East. Nwafor disclosed that the commission still lacked vehicles, adding that since the attack at the headquarters of the commission in Enugu; where so many vehicles were burnt, the national quarters had; not replaced them.

 

