2023: Why we haven’t released BVAs to South East –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it is yet to release the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and; authenticate voters to any of the states in the South East region. The five affected states are; Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia and Imo, according to INEC. Speaking during an interface with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Fact-Finding Mission for Nigerian elections in Enugu, INEC Administration Secretary in Enugu, Mr. Chidi Nwafor, disclosed that the commission had received non-sensitive materials except the BVAS which he said might be connected with activities of unknown gunmen. He recalled how the gunmen attacked and; burnt some of the commission’s offices in Enugu and other parts of the South-East. Nwafor disclosed that the commission still lacked vehicles, adding that since the attack at the headquarters of the commission in Enugu; where so many vehicles were burnt, the national quarters had; not replaced them.
Related Articles
13 yrs after, Senate passes PIB
…slashes Host Communities Trust Fund to 3 per cent At last, the Senate, yesterday, passed the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been in the National Assembly in the last 13 years. The 8th Assembly actually passed the bill but it was not signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, who picked holes with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: Israeli PM holds secret meeting with Saudi crown prince
Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, according to an Israeli cabinet member. The Sunday night visit marks the first reported meeting between leaders of the long-time foes, one that Israel has been pushing for in its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stop assaulting PMB’s fundamental right to life, Nigeria First cautions London protesters
The protests by some Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the United Kingdom is unguided, unwarranted and an assault on his fundamental human right to life. According to the Nigeria First movement, it is well within President Buhari’s right, like every other citizen, to seek routine medical checkup. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)