2023: Why we’re forging new political movement –Okorocha

A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that the state of affairs in the polity has made the birthing of a new political order more urgent and compelling. Against that backdrop, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District has assured of a regrouping of those he referred to as “good politicians”, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, politicians that will constitute the new order, cut across all political divides. Recall that Okorocha had, at a recent visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, stirred controversy when he called for the good people in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite. He said the purpose of the planned alliance, was to rescue the country in 2023. The former governor spoke during an interview with a select group of journalists in Abuja, yesterday. Specifically, he declared that the nation needed “political reengineering”, saying individuals define parties; not the other way round.

“The movement for a new Nigeria has begun and we must come together. I mean progressive Nigerians to make the country work”, Okorocha said. Asked if the promise of the new political movement for a new Nigeria will be different from that of the APC in 2015, he explained that the APC was hurriedly formed to take power from the PDP.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the political coalition was being spearheaded by people with proven track record of achievements and public spirit, adding that the era of allowing people who do not have genuine love for the unity and progress of the country to hijack power, was gone.

His words: “APC was a hurried arrangement; it was hurriedly formed to take power when the then government was drifting. “APC would have been better until people who were not members of the party; people who came for congratulatory message hijacked the party and became Lords” Meanwhile, the lawmaker, who gave a veiled confirmation of his 2023 Presidential ambition, said that “the issue is not about APC or PDP.

It is beyond political parties. We are talking about the character of the politicians. “Political parties in Nigerian don’t have any ideology. It is just a vehicle to come to power. So, what we have is not the ideal thing. We have so many people who are not interested in working for the nation. “Take for instance if President Muhamamadu Buhari had surrounded himself with good people, the story will not be the same today.”

“We have bad people in APC, just as we have them in PDP and that was why I made the call in Rivers State that the good ones should come together to lead the people”. On the fears for his 2023 ambition, the former governor said his greatest fear is the sacrifice he will have to make as a President, adding that, “remember I contested for President in 2003, 2007 and 2015 and I don’t know what else you think I will contest”.

