2023: Why we’re showcasing our projects – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have said they decided to showcase the projects they executed to show Nigerians a sample of what to expect if the party returns to power in 2023. Meanwhile, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has invited journalists, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other independent consultants to his state to tour some of the projects executed by his administration. The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said in the statement the tour commences today. Maduabum said: “The review will be objective, intensive, incisive and will measure value for money spent. It may well represent a first of its kind in the country,” adding that all the PDP controlled states would be toured by the team.” He explained that each review would begin with a presentation of identified legacy projects by the states, followed by a site tour of some of the projects, and an incisive appraisal of programmes and policy options and outcomes.

 

