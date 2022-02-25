2023: Why we’re showcasing our projects – PDP govs

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have said they decided to showcase the projects they executed to show Nigerians a sample of what to expect if the party returns to power in 2023. Meanwhile, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has invited journalists, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other independent consultants to his state to tour some of the projects executed by his administration. The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said in the statement the tour commences today. Maduabum said: “The review will be objective, intensive, incisive and will measure value for money spent. It may well represent a first of its kind in the country,” adding that all the PDP controlled states would be toured by the team.” He explained that each review would begin with a presentation of identified legacy projects by the states, followed by a site tour of some of the projects, and an incisive appraisal of programmes and policy options and outcomes.
Related Articles
Reps raise concern over infrastructure decay at airports, seek FG’s intervention
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnaji Nnolim have expressed concern over infrastructure decay at most of the country’s airports, par-ticularly the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos. The duo called for the Federal Government’s intervention to help the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) fix […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
4. 2,041 Batch B’ Stream 1 corps members take oath in Lagos
No fewer than 2,041 corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 ‘Batch B’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were yesterday sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state during their swearing-in ceremony at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp. According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed. “Instructively, our youth population is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)