2023: Why we’re yet to display voter register, by INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the accusation by a section of the civil society organisations that it has failed to display the voters’ register as provided by section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, was not true. INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the validation of the revised framework and regula- tions for voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs), said the delay is due to the ongoing Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to weed out double/multiple and ineligible registrants. Yakubu noted that the commission displayed the register for claims and objections in its local government area offices nationwide for a period of one week, from August 15 to 21, but said it was for the list of fresh registrants who were registered during the last quarter of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise between April 11 and July 31, 2022. “This has been the practice for several years. Earlier, the commission had displayed the register three times: 24th – 30th September 2021 (first quarter), 24th – 30th December 2021 (second quarter) and 26th March – 1st April 2022 (third quarter),” he said. According to him, a comprehensive schedule of the CVR exercise and the display of the register was shared with stakeholders at INEC’s quarterly meeting before the inception of the exercise in June last year. He assured that the Commission would display: “The comprehensive register in all the 8,809 wards and 774 Local Government Areas/Area Councils nationwide as envisaged in Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. “This will integrate fresh voters registered under the last CVR exercise to the existing register of over 84 million voters.” The INEC Chairman recalled that the idea of voting by IDPs was introduced before the 2015 general election, noting that a policy and framework designed by the commission was revised and validated in 2018 for the 2019 general election. Prof. Yakubu stated that the idea was to ensure that no eligible Nigerian was left out of the electoral process on account of displacement, disability or other circumstances that may limit citizens’ participation in the electoral process. He decried the increased number of IDPs as a result of widespread insecurity nationwide, stating that the revised framework is to incorporate not only the displaced citizens arising from armed conflicts but also by natural emergencies such as flooding. The INEC Chairman said the Commission wants to align the framework with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, specifically Section 24(1) which empowers it to ensure that, as far as practicable, “no Nigerian is disenfranchised on account of displacement by emergency situations. “What is presented to stakeholders today has taken into consideration several developments since the last review and validation exercise in 2018.” He appreciated the development partners for their continuous encouragement and support. Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee of INEC Aishatu Jibril Dukku, in her goodwill message, commended the policy document proposed by INEC to guide the conduct of IDP voting operations and called on the commission to draw lessons from the 2015 and 2019 experience. “In all truth, the overarching guiding principle for the IDP framework by the commission is a demonstration of commitment to inclusivity which is consistent with the avoidance of discrimination in our electoral process. “INEC’s commitment to its mission to serve as an independent and effective electoral management body committed to the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria is not in doubt as it ensures that persons displaced as a result of emergency are not disenfranchised,” she said.

