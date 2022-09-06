News

2023: Why we’re yet to display voters’ register – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the accusation by a section of the civil society organisations that it has failed to display the voters’ register as provided by Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, was not true.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the validation of the revised framework and regulations for voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs), said the delay is the ongoing Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to weed out double/multiple and ineligible registrants.

Prof. Yakubu noted that the Commission displayed the register for claims and objections in its local government area offices nationwide for a period of one week, from August 15 to 21, but said it was for the list of fresh registrants who were registered during the last quarter of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise between April 11 and July 31, 2022.

“This has been the practice for several years. Earlier, the commission had displayed the register three times: 24th – 30th September 2021 (first quarter), December 24-30 2021 (second quarter) and 26th March – 1st April 2022 (third quarter),” he said.

According to him, a comprehensive schedule of the CVR exercise and the display of the register was shared with stakeholders at INEC’s quarterly meeting before the inception of the exercise in June last year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Northern CAN tasks Christians to obtain PVCs

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States and FCT, who doubles as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has enjoined Christians in the country to ensure they  obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable them participate in the 2023 general election and vote for credible leaders. […]
News Top Stories

FG: Lekki Deep Sea Port to contribute $360bn to GDP in 45 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja and Bayo Akomolafe, Lagos

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that the Lekki Deep Sea Port currently being constructed by Chinese contractors would contribute $360 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 45 years.   The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Lagos, after inspection of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project. […]
News

Kano Durbar Festival’ll promote culture-NTDC DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, has promised to promote Nigerian culture through the Kano Durbar Festival. Coker spoke during a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival. Coker was accompanied on the visit by the Director, National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica