2023: Why we’re yet to display voters’ register – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the accusation by a section of the civil society organisations that it has failed to display the voters’ register as provided by Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, was not true.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the validation of the revised framework and regulations for voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs), said the delay is the ongoing Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to weed out double/multiple and ineligible registrants.

Prof. Yakubu noted that the Commission displayed the register for claims and objections in its local government area offices nationwide for a period of one week, from August 15 to 21, but said it was for the list of fresh registrants who were registered during the last quarter of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise between April 11 and July 31, 2022.

“This has been the practice for several years. Earlier, the commission had displayed the register three times: 24th – 30th September 2021 (first quarter), December 24-30 2021 (second quarter) and 26th March – 1st April 2022 (third quarter),” he said.

According to him, a comprehensive schedule of the CVR exercise and the display of the register was shared with stakeholders at INEC’s quarterly meeting before the inception of the exercise in June last year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...