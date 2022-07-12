News Top Stories

2023: Why Yoruba must prioritise Tinubu’s presidency, by Sanwo-Olu

Muritala Ayinla, Olufemi Adediran Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, urged Yoruba sons and daughters to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid, saying that the region and, indeed, Nigeria stand to benefit a lot if he becomes the next president.

 

Speaking as the special guest of honour at the grand finale of 2022 edition of Ojude Oba Festival, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Sanwo-Olu said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians. “Let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and daughters of the Yoruba race and pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration. “It is my firm hope and  belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have emerged from Africa. Yoruba Lo’ kan! Asiwaju Lo’ kan!” In his speech Sanwo-Olu posited: “Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as a proud son of Lagos, it is personally very pleasing to be in this colourful ceremony among my Ijebu brothers and sisters. We, the peoples of Lagos and Ogun, share a long historical and cultural bond, shaped by the same forces and experiences, nourished by the same waterways, and living up to the same Omoluabi standards and ideals. “This was what spurred my brother Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and I to, in 2021, establish the Lagos- Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefit and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people. “The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration. Ogun State has completed their own stretch, while we will complete our own end this year, opening up new commercial and logistics opportunities in that  axis, and positively impacting the lives of our people, many of whose daily lives cross our joint borders.” He was the third governor of Lagos State to participate in the annual festival – which was last held in 2019, due to COVD-19 pandemic – after Sir Michael Otedola and Tinubu. The festival – hosted by the Awujale of Ijebu and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona – was graced by many dignitaries, including the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Mr Dapo Abiodun, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, past governors of Ogun State Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, among others. On the importance of the festival and many collaborations between Lagos and Ogun states, Sanwo-Olu said: “It is noteworthy that the Ojude Oba Festival has, while staying true to its Islamic roots, also expanded to become a unifying symbol and occasion for people of all faiths, tribes, and tongues; as well as a global celebration of Ijebu heritage and culture,” adding: “We must never lose sight of this unifying element, at a time when the forces of division seem to be working so actively to undermine all that we cherish as a people. Celebrations like Ojude Oba remind us that evil will never triumph over good.”

 

